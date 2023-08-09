Former New Castle police officer's excessive force trial reset for 2024

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The federal court trial of a former New Castle police officer charged with abusing arrestees, most recently set for this month, has been rescheduled for 2024.

In July 2022, Aaron Jason Strong was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury in Indianapolis on three counts of "deprivation (of civil rights) under color of law" and a single count of witness tampering.

He is accused of beating an arrestee with an expandable baton, after that man had surrendered, in 2019.

In a lawsuit, that man alleged Strong hit him more than 20 times with the baton in his head, jaw, arms and back.

According to the suit, the attack began when that arrestee was "lying prone on the ground in the process of being handcuffed."

In the excessive force case, Strong is also charged with shooting one arrestee in the back, at close range, with a bean bag shotgun and kicking another in the head, both in July 2017.

Federal prosecutors allege Strong's actions were taken "without legal justification."

Strong's indictment said citizens have "the right to be free from a law enforcement officer's unreasonable amount of force during an arrest."

Strong — who had been a lieutenant with the New Castle Police Department and a commander of the Henry County SWAT team — resigned from the NCPD in December 2019.

His federal court trial had been scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, but Judge Tanya Walton Pratt recently granted a request for a continuance, and rescheduled the trial for Feb. 5.

A co-defendant, Adam Guy, a former reserve deputy with the Henry County Sheriff's Department, is accused of making false statements to an Indiana State Police trooper investigation allegations against Strong.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Ex-New Castle officer's excessive force trial rescheduled for 2024