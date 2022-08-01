Former CBP officer arrested, accused of kidnapping minor in Arizona

FBI logo

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested and charged with kidnapping a minor, the U.S Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Authorities identified the officer as Aaron Mitchell, 27, of Miami Gardens, Florida.

According to authorities, Mitchell kidnapped and then held a minor on April 25 in Arizona.

"Mitchell transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce," the release said.

Mitchell can be convicted to a minimum of 20 years of prison and a maximum of life imprisonment, authorities said.

Mitchell would also face supervised release of five years minimum, up to a lifetime, and a $250,000 fine, according to the Department of Justice.

The investigation is being handled by the FBI Sierra Vista resident agency, and the prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carin Duryee for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorney Angie Cha for the Civil Rights Division.

The Department of Justice asked the public to call FBI Phoenix at 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, if they have information.

