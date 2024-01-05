Former CBPU manager files gender discrimination lawsuit

Former Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Customer Service Director Jodi Shook Beckhusen filed a federal lawsuit against CBPU, the city of Coldwater, and individually against CBPU Director Paul Jakubczak, accusing them of state and federal civil rights violations for gender discrimination.

Beckhusen’s lawsuit claims Jakubczak’s treatment of her in her employment, including a November 2022 alleged retaliatory termination, led to anxiety and suffering due to the hostile work environment.

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities

CBPU and the city are named for allegedly failing to adequately investigate and take action.

Beckhusen asks for a jury trial to award damages for lost wages, benefits, mental anguish, physical and emotional distress, humiliation, and embarrassment. Beckhusen also seeks punitive damages.

Beckhusen filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on May 5, 2023, and on Dec. 8, 2023, she received a right-to-sue letter from the EEOC, allowing her to bring suit.

Northville attorney Jennifer B. Salvatore and her firm filed suit in the U.S. District Court for West Michigan on Jan. 3.

Beckhusen started work for CBPU in 1999, working her way from an administrative assistant in the telecommunications department to customer service director. She was the only woman among seven department managers who worked directly for Jakubczak.

The suit stated when Jakubczak took over as director in February 2022, Jakubczak began undermining her “in front of her male colleagues, treating her aggressively, and subjecting her to personal attacks.”

There was a dispute over whether the director treated Beckhusen the same as male managers over paid time off policy.

The suit said Beckhusen’s annual employee evaluations were above average or excellent.

The 21-page complaint said evaluation reviews stated she “communicates very well,” “makes decisions in the best interests of CBPU,” “promotes [a] positive work environment,” performs “exemplary” work, “presents herself well both at work and in public,” and “takes her job and its many responsibilities seriously.”

Beckhusen said she did not agree to her 2022 annual evaluation from Jakubczak who described her as “abrasive.” The suit alleges the director made changes to the document after the evaluation.

The city attorney, CBPU chair Chris Stevens, and special city labor counsel Leigh Schultz met individually with Beckhusen.

The suit stated, “Schultz told Ms. Beckhusen that she hadn’t found anything ‘conclusive’ during her investigation of Mr. Jakubczak’s conduct.”

CBPU director Paul Jakubczak

Beckhusen started receiving mental health treatment in October 2022 for her anxiety stemming from the alleged hostile work environment created by Jakubczak with a counselor who was recommended and coordinated by CBPU, according to the lawsuit.

In November, the CBPU board met with Beckhusen in a closed session, but she said members refused to review her documentation.

Stevens informed her the board investigation was closed because there was not enough evidence of wrongdoing.

After other meetings, Beckhusen sought to take Family and Medical Leave Act time off because of her anxiety but was terminated the next day.

Beckhusen said at no time did she indicate she wanted to leave her potion at CBPU or would seek other employment.

City attorney Megan Angel had not seen the lawsuit as of Friday. She said the defendants would not have comment on pending litigation.

The city, CBPU, and Jakubczak will have 21 days to respond after formal service of the suit.

