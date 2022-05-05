Former CBSD teacher Joseph Ohrt headed to trial on child sex charges

A former well-respected Central Bucks School District choir director is headed to trial on a second set of charges, these involving alleged child sexual criminal that occurred three decades ago.

Joseph Ohrt, 56, of Buckingham waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges that he sexually abused two students in 1991 and 1995. He is charged with misdemeanor indecent assault involving a minor and corruption of minors.

The alleged victims came forward after Ohrt was arrested in February on invasion of privacy and related charges involving another former Central Bucks West High School student, who was the subject of an unfounded 2016 child abuse investigation involving Ohrt.

The first victim, who was 11, and his mother said they reported the alleged inappropriate touching to the then-Linden Elementary School principal and a guidance counselor. After the parent confrontation, Ohrt was moved to Central Bucks West High School.

The child said that Ohrt took him to the music room while holding his backside with his hand and then had the child sit on his lap for a piano lesson where he allegedly molested the boy, according to authorities.

The second case involved a then 13-year-old student who had been in multiple choirs with Ohrt since he was 11, according to police. The now adult man claims he was babysitting for Ohrt and his wife while they were out celebrating their anniversary, according to court filings.

When the couple returned home, Ohrt approached the boy in the basement, put his arms around him and put his hand down the front of his pants, police said. When the victim attempted to pull away, Ohrt hugged and kissed him, court documents allege.

Last month Ohrt, who is out if custody after posting bail, waived his preliminary hearing on charges he used a hidden camera to record a former student undressing at his home, then attempted to destroy the evidence after police began asking questions last year.

The police investigation followed a call to ChildLine, the state’s child abuse reporting hotline, alleging Ohrt had sexually abused the former student when he was a student in 2016.

Ohrt, a teacher in the district for 34 years and chairman of the music department at the Doylestown Borough high school, resigned on March 17, five months after he abruptly went out on leave. He is scheduled to retire as of June 10.

In May 2021 authorities opened an investigation after a ChildLine report alleged a former West student and choir member may have been sexually assaulted by Ohrt.

Following Ohrt’s second arrest, it was made public that the former student in the invasion of privacy case was also the subject of a 2016 ChildLine report involving Ohrt that was investigated by the district attorney’s office, but there was not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

