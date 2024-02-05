Former CBWDC kitchen worker arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with inmate

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former contracted employee, who worked in the kitchen at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center (CBWDC), has been arrested after allegedly being in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by Aramark Food Services on Friday, February 2nd, and they state that they believed that one of their contracted employees, Romenia Williams, was possibly involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the CBWDC.

According to investigators, the allegation was investigated, and Williams was brought in to be interviewed.

Investigators say that Williams admitted to being in a sexual relationship with an inmate while she was working in the kitchen at the CBWDC, and investigators also state that the inmate also confirmed that he was in an ongoing relationship with Williams.

Authorities say Williams was arrested on Monday, February 5th for one count of Sexual Assault by Persons with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority and one count of Sodomy and booked into the CBWDC.

