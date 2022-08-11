Former CCISD bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case; 6 other charges dismissed

Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
·1 min read

The former Corpus Christi Independent School District bus driver accused of seven felonies, including child pornography and solicitation, took a plea deal last week.

Marlon Frazier was arrested in August 2019 on suspicion of an improper relationship between an educator and a student and sending Facebook messages to a 13-year-old who attended Kaffie Middle School.

Nearly three years after his arrest, Frazier pleaded guilty to attempting to commit possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a year in jail with time served.

Marlon Frazier
Marlon Frazier

The six other charges against Frazier were dismissed. Those included attempted online solicitation of a minor — a state jail felony — and five counts of possession of child pornography — a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

The plea agreement came after a judge rejected a different plea deal offered to Frazier by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office in March.

Read more

More:Man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting faces charges for another shooting, bank robbery

More:Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in fatal Southside convenience store shooting

More:President Biden's signature caps Texas couple's 13-year battle for burn pit exposure help

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Former CCISD bus driver takes plea deal in child pornography case

Recommended Stories