Former CCISD bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case; 6 other charges dismissed
The former Corpus Christi Independent School District bus driver accused of seven felonies, including child pornography and solicitation, took a plea deal last week.
Marlon Frazier was arrested in August 2019 on suspicion of an improper relationship between an educator and a student and sending Facebook messages to a 13-year-old who attended Kaffie Middle School.
Nearly three years after his arrest, Frazier pleaded guilty to attempting to commit possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a year in jail with time served.
The six other charges against Frazier were dismissed. Those included attempted online solicitation of a minor — a state jail felony — and five counts of possession of child pornography — a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
The plea agreement came after a judge rejected a different plea deal offered to Frazier by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office in March.
