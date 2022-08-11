Former CCISD bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case; 6 other charges dismissed

The former Corpus Christi Independent School District bus driver accused of seven felonies, including child pornography and solicitation, took a plea deal last week.

Marlon Frazier was arrested in August 2019 on suspicion of an improper relationship between an educator and a student and sending Facebook messages to a 13-year-old who attended Kaffie Middle School.

Nearly three years after his arrest, Frazier pleaded guilty to attempting to commit possession of child pornography as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to a year in jail with time served.

Marlon Frazier

The six other charges against Frazier were dismissed. Those included attempted online solicitation of a minor — a state jail felony — and five counts of possession of child pornography — a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

The plea agreement came after a judge rejected a different plea deal offered to Frazier by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office in March.

Read more

More:Man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting faces charges for another shooting, bank robbery

More:Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in fatal Southside convenience store shooting

More:President Biden's signature caps Texas couple's 13-year battle for burn pit exposure help

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Former CCISD bus driver takes plea deal in child pornography case