Former CCSO deputy sentenced to 15 years in prison on 100 child pornography charges

A former Collier County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Judge Ramiro Manalich sentenced Rashaad Smith, 43, on Tuesday.

In June of 2020, Smith was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested at his home June 13, 2020. Because he was a deputy, his photo is not released to the public. Employment records show Smith had worked at the Sheriff's Office for more than 15 years, more recently becoming an internal affairs investigator.

Smith was a police officer at the Naples Police Department for more than two years early in his career and had volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Smith originally entered a written plea of not guilty.

The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant of Smith's home after receiving three tips about the transmission of child pornography on Skype from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office, and obtained a search warrant for Smith’s home after receiving information that he may have been involved in criminal activity, officials said in a written statement.

According to Collier County court records, Smith will serve 15 years on each of those 100 counts to run concurrently.

Court records show Smith had more than 800 images on six devices and showed more than 1,952 chats with a Rockton, Pennsylvania, child where he used the name "beemerguy1078."

The documents show the child said he was 14, to which Smith replied "oh ok youre young" and continues "I talk about bad stuff a lot. I don't want to give you bad thoughts."

The communication lasted seven months and included video chats where the victim said Smith performed sexual acts. The child also said Smith threatened to kill him and his family if he stopped communicating.

Smith also will serve 10 years on sex offender probation, records show.

"He was criminally charged and his appointment as a member of this agency was withdrawn as soon as probable cause was developed for his arrest,” the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

