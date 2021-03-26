Former CDC Director Redfield Says He Believes Coronavirus Originated Inside a Wuhan Lab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said recently he believes the novel coronavirus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped,” and was potentially spreading as early as September 2019.

“If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” the virologist told CNN in a clip that aired Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.”

Though a World Health Organization team performing an investigation into the origins of the virus in Wuhan had called a lab-related incident “extremely unlikely,” Redfield said he is “of the point of view that I still think the most likely aetiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped.”

“The other people don’t believe that,” said Redfield, who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump. “That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.”

The WHO team, which draws on experts from 10 countries, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans and is expected to release a report of its findings soon. The team’s work is meant to be an initial step in investigating the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans via another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat.

Last month WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said the team’s initial findings “suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one way that will require more studies and more specific targeted research.”

The possibility of transmission through the trade of frozen products was also likely, he added.

“However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies … into the understanding of the origin of the virus.”

Health experts have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia introduces sweeping voter restrictions

    Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday signed into law a sweeping elections bill that would impose new restrictions on voting in the state that helped Democrats win the White House and gain razor thin control of the U.S. Senate.The legislation adds a new ID requirement for absentee ballots, limits ballot drop boxes, and makes it a misdemeanor crime to give food or drinks to voters waiting in long lines.BIDEN: "What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick.” Democrats and voting rights activists say the bill is among the country's most damaging attempts to limit voting, and say it's designed to reduce the influence of Black voters.The Georgia legislation - which Republicans say would make voting more secure - is one of more than 250 bills Republicans have filed nationwide proposing new voting limits since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.Republicans have seized on Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud to push for the restrictions, and on Thursday, President Joe Biden blasted these efforts as un-American:BIDEN: "The Republican voters I know find this despicable.”“I mean, this is gigantic, what they're trying to do. And it cannot be sustained.The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday denounced Georgia's legislation, bluntly calling it an ‘anti-voter bill.’

  • Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

    Germany's third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday. The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany has jumped in recent weeks, driven by a more transmissible variant of the virus known as B117 and first steps to ease some lockdown restrictions. "There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves," Lothar Wieler said, as he urged people to stay at home over Easter.

  • The pandemic dramatically reduced flu cases. That could backfire.

    The low levels of flu during the Covid-19 pandemic have left experts with a much smaller pool of data used for predicting which flu strains will predominate next winter.

  • U.S. COVID cases are climbing again. The same thing happened in Israel — before vaccination crushed the variants.

    It’s official: After falling for more than two straight months, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases across the U.S. has begun — just barely — to rise again.

  • China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

  • Pfizer And Eli Lilly's Osteoarthritis Drug Rejected By FDA Panel As Too Risky

    An expert panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) application to approve their experimental drug for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain, citing safety risks and an inadequate plan to manage them. What Happened: The FDA’s Joint Arthritis Advisory Committee and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee voted 19-1 that the drug Tanezumab’s risks outweigh its benefits for patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain, Pfizer and Eli Lilly said in a statement Thursday. A single voting question focused on whether the proposed risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) for tanezumab will ensure its benefits outweigh its risks. The Advisory Committee’s discussions were based on Tanezumab’s Biologics License Application (BLA) currently under review by the FDA. The agency is not required to follow the recommendations of the committee, but it usually does. Pfizer is seeking FDA approval of Tanezumab given by injection every two months for the treatment of moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain in adult patients for whom the use of other analgesics is ineffective or not appropriate. Pfizer said that while it disappointed with the outcome, it will continue to work with the FDA as the agency continues its review of the company’s application. See Also: Pfizer/Eli Lilly's Tanezumab Safety Profile Fails To Impress FDA Even After 15 Years Of Development Across 41 Trials Why It Matters: Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis and impacts an estimated 31 million people in the U.S., of whom 11 million people have moderate-to-severe OA. Currently-available treatment options for moderate-to-severe OA do not meet the needs of all patients. Tanezumab has been in development for more than 15 years. In 2013, Pfizer and Lilly entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize tanezumab. If approved, the companies will jointly commercialize tanezumab in the U.S. and Pfizer will be responsible for commercialization activities outside of the U.S. Price Action: Pfizer shares closed about 0.2% higher on Thursday at $35.67, while Eli Lilly shares closed 1.6% higher at $183.09. Read Next: In Key Milestone, Pfizer Begins Testing COVID-19 Vaccine In Children Photo by Jmarchn on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Violated Labor Laws With 2018 Tweet, Tesla Ordered To Reinstate Union ActivistBuying GameStop Stock At Present Levels Is 'Taking Your Life In Your Hands,' Says Cramer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement

    China on Friday denounced an agreement between the U.S. and Taiwanese coast guards that underscores growing ties between Washington and the self-governing island democracy. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the pact violated U.S. commitments to China and called on the U.S. to "be cautious with its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues.” Hua also attacked support in Congress for a bill calling on Taiwan to be given status at the World Health Organization.

  • 'The EU could set a very dangerous precedent' - Readers on the week's biggest talking points

    Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, threatened to invoke emergency powers to block vaccine exports to Britain this week as the vaccine row with the EU took another bitter twist. Following the commission's warning, Boris Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that the UK is not taking anything off the table in terms of a British response. Elsewhere this week, it was revealed through leaked Cabinet plans that Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have agreed to make compulsory vaccinations among care home staff a legal requirement. The decision is reported to have been taken by ministers because of the low take-up of vaccines by staff in care homes. Read on for what our readers had to say about these stories and more of the biggest discussion points of the week. Get involved in future round-ups by joining the Telegraph Community Facebook group. An EU vaccine export ban should trigger tariffs on German cars Telegraph readers expressed their dismay over the escalating vaccine row and joined Matthew Lynn in discussing how the UK should respond to the EU’s threats.

  • Vaccines prove highly protective of healthcare workers; rapid tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Data from healthcare workers at medical centers in the United States and Israel are confirming the effectiveness of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, according to reports in The New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday. Employee data from the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles health systems show that while COVID-19 cases surged in the general population, new detected infections among the staff dropped dramatically, beginning the second week after they received a first vaccine dose.

  • Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

    The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream. The findings, the researchers said, provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, while also offering broader insight into the evolution of sleep, a crucial biological function.

  • Suez Canal blockage reportedly costing $400 million an hour, could last 'weeks'

    A massive container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal — and the situation could possibly take "weeks" to resolve. On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given, a cargo ship that's about a quarter mile long, became stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking shipping traffic. By Thursday, it had yet to be successfully moved, and according to Axios, "about 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through." Bloomberg also reports that a "rough estimate" based on information from Lloyd's List indicates that "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is reportedly worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day. The ship could potentially be there for a while longer, too. The Financial Times quotes the chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, as saying, "The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take. It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." At the very least, it sounds like the blockage might last a few more days, as Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak." Ultimately, economist John Glen told the Financial Times that "if goods have to be rerouted via Africa due to the blockage this could add as much as 10 days to delivery times for UK businesses," and "if this does happen it will inevitably lead to shortages of goods and inflationary price rises for consumers.” And The New York Times writes that the shipping and supply industry is waiting to find out if this all will "amount to a couple of days' minor inconvenience, or something worse." More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Why you should get a COVID-19 vaccine – even if you've already had the coronavirus

    Vaccination produces a much stronger and more consistent immune response than infection. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesA few weeks ago, a message popped up in the corner of my screen. “What do you think about people who have recently had COVID–19 getting the vaccine?” A friend of mine was eligible for a COVID–19 vaccine, but she had recently gotten over an infection with SARS–CoV–2. More people are becoming eligible for vaccines each week – including millions of people who have already recovered from a coronavirus infection. Many are wondering whether they need the vaccine, especially people who have already been infected. I study immune responses to respiratory infections, so I get a lot of these types of questions. A person can develop immunity – the ability to resist infection – from being infected with a virus or from getting a vaccine. However, immune protection isn’t always equal. The strength of the immune response, the length of time that the protection lasts and the variation of the immune response across people is very different between vaccine immunity and natural immunity for SARS–CoV–2. COVID–19 vaccines offer safer and more reliable immunity than natural infection. The immune system will usually generate an immune response to a SARS-CoV-2 infection, but not always. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, CC BY Immunity after infection is unpredictable Immunity comes from the immune system’s ability to remember an infection. Using this immune memory, the body will know to fight if it encounters the disease again. Antibodies are proteins that can bind to a virus and prevent infection. T cells are cells that direct the removal of infected cells and viruses already bound by antibodies. These two are some of the main players that contribute to immunity. After a SARS-CoV-2 infection, a person’s antibody and T cell responses may be strong enough to provide protection against reinfection. Research shows that 91% of people who develop antibodies against the coronavirus are unlikely to be infected again for six months, even after a mild infection. People who had no symptoms during the infection are also likely to develop immunity, though they tend to make fewer antibodies than those who felt ill. So for some people, natural immunity may be strong and long-lasting. The problem is that not everyone will develop immunity after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. As many as 9% of infected people do not have detectable antibodies, and up to 7% of people don’t have T cells that recognize the virus 30 days after infection. For people who do develop immunity, the strength and duration of the protection can vary a lot. Up to 5% of people may lose their immune protection within a few months. Without a strong immune defense, these people are susceptible to reinfection by the coronavirus. Some have had second bouts of COVID–19 as soon as one month after their first infection; and, though rare, some people have been hospitalized or even died. A person who is reinfected may also be able to transmit the coronavirus even without feeling sick. This could put the person’s loved ones at risk. And what about the variants? So far, there isn’t any hard data about the new coronavirus variants and natural immunity or reinfection, but it is certainly possible that immunity from one infection won’t be as strong against infection with a different variant. COVID–19 vaccines produce a strong immune response in terms of both antibodies and T cells, like the T cell in this photo. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/National Institutes of Health Vaccination leads to reliable protection COVID–19 vaccines generate both antibody and T cell responses – but this is much stronger and more consistent than immunity from natural infection. One study found that four months after receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, 100% of people tested had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This is the longest period that has been studied so far. In a study looking at the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, antibody levels were also much higher in vaccinated people than in those who had recovered from infection. Even better, a study in Israel showed that the Pfizer vaccine blocked 90% of infections after both doses – even with a variant present in the population. And a decrease in infections means people are less likely to transmit the virus to the people around them. The COVID–19 vaccines aren’t perfect, but they produce strong antibody and T cell responses that offer a safer and more reliable means of protection than natural immunity. Infection and vaccination together To my friend’s message, I instantly replied that she should absolutely get the vaccine. After getting vaccinated, my friend could be comfortable knowing that she has long-lasting, effective immunity and less of a chance of spreading the coronavirus to her friends and family. But more good news has emerged since I sent that message. A new study showed that vaccination after infection produces six times more antibodies than a vaccine by itself. This isn’t to say that anyone should try to get infected before they get vaccinated – vaccine immunity alone is more than strong enough to provide protection and the dangers of a fight with COVID-19 far outweigh the benefits. But when my friend and the many others who were already infected get their vaccines, they’ll be well protected. Natural immunity from infection is simply far too unreliable in the face of such a devastating virus. Current COVID-19 vaccines offer incredibly strong, consistent protection to the great majority of people. So, for anyone eligible, even those who have already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection, COVID-19 vaccines offer immense benefits. [Get facts about coronavirus and the latest research. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer T. Grier, University of South Carolina. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential readsHow does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answered Jennifer T. Grier does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • A US regional airline almost didn't have enough pilots to fly its planes because so many wanted to get vaccinated and travel demand has surged

    Piedmont Airlines says it did not have enough backup pilots to fly while others received the vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Charlotte airport.

  • Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

    U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

  • Timing Is Everything, Biden Says, and 'Politics Is the Art of the Possible'

    WASHINGTON — He reflected on his reputation as a “nice guy” and a “decent man.” He talked about how his great-grandfather set sail on the Irish Sea to make the difficult journey to America. He observed that “politics is the art of the possible.” In his first formal news conference since taking office, President Joe Biden offered an early glimpse of the man who inhabits the Oval Office and how he is approaching the presidency so far. Unlike President Donald Trump’s hot-tempered blowups or President Barack Obama’s extended answers of professorial cool, Biden was the sober political veteran comfortable with thinking out loud, talking personally and conversationally, and showing occasional impatience before a roomful of reporters. When he received a question he did not like, such as whether he expected to run in 2024 against Trump, he shrugged it off with, “I don’t know where you guys come from, man.” But Biden did say he expected to run again, with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After nearly four decades in politics, including eight years as vice president, he showed himself as a student of the office. “It’s a matter of timing,” he said when asked about his legislative priorities. “As you’ve all observed, the successful presidents better than me have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they’re doing. Order it. Decide priorities. What needs to be done.” To that end, he cited his $3 trillion infrastructure bill as “the next major initiative.” And when asked why he did not push to abolish the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation and which Biden called a relic of the Jim Crow era, he said simply that “successful electoral politics is the art of the possible” — and that he wanted to see whether he could change the filibuster first. Biden also recalled the Senate of yore, as he has done multiple times as president: “It used to be you had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapsed. And guess what, people got tired of talking.” But he joked about how outdated his own views could sometimes sound. “I believe we should go back to a position in the filibuster that existed just when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago,” he said. The president engaged on questions about his administration’s attempt to ramp up capacity to temporarily care for the thousands of migrant children who are arriving at the southwestern border without legal guardians. He also took aim at the zero-tolerance policies enacted by Trump, saying his administration is trying “to put in place what was dismantled.” “I like to think it’s because I’m a nice guy,” Biden said. “But it’s not. It’s because of what’s happened.” At times, he was equal parts off the cuff — “I guess I should be flattered,” he responded when pressed on his “moral” approach to detaining families at the border — and exasperated. “That’s a serious question, right? Is it acceptable to me? Come on,” Biden said when asked if the state of Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas, where children are being temporarily housed, was acceptable to him. Other times he was solicitous of reporters. “Am I giving you too long an answer?” he asked Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour. “If you don’t want the details — I don’t know how much detail you want about immigration. Maybe I’ll stop there.” He spoke of immigration in personal terms, as the last resort of desperate people seeking a new life in the United States. When families decide to leave Mexico or Guatemala, the president said, they do not say, “I got a great idea: let’s sell everything we have, give it to a coyote, have him take our kids across the border into a desert where they don’t speak the language, won’t that be fun?” Biden added: “That’s not how it happens. People don’t want to leave. When my great-grandfather got in a coffin ship in the Irish Sea, expectation was he going to live long enough on that ship to get to the United States of America? They left because of what the Brits had been doing. They were in real, real trouble. They didn’t want to leave. But they had no choice. So, you’ve got — we can’t — I can’t guarantee we’re going to solve everything. But I can guarantee we can make everything better. We can make it better.” The president’s appearance came after weeks of requests from reporters and speculation about why the White House was delaying the decision to have him hold a news conference. Biden’s advisers had said that the plan had been to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package into law before holding one. As he took questions for over an hour, the president also did little to fuel the narrative being crafted by conservative news media that he is lacking in his mental facilities. He appeared well prepared and sure of his facts, although he did refer to the “North China Sea,” which does not exist. During the news conference, a limited number of journalists were allowed in the room. Those who attended wore masks and sat 6 feet apart to comply with social-distancing rules. Biden called on reporters by their first names, from a list drawn up beforehand by his staff. In that sense, it was another return to normalcy, after four years of Trump’s free-for-all, fact-challenged news conferences. At one, Trump mocked a reporter for wearing what he called “the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen” and at another claimed that injecting disinfectants into the human body could help combat the coronavirus. Reporters shouted to be heard, and Trump appeared to relish the chaos. Biden’s performance, in contrast, was relatively sedate. “It’s a really big relief after four years, when every presidential news conference was a cataclysmic event,” said Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist. She said Biden had stayed on message and “has woven in empathy into everything he does.” “Biden did what he needed to do,” said David Axelrod, a former top adviser to Obama. “He drove the progress on the virus at the top, parried difficult questions on the border and filibuster, and generally refrained from making unwelcome news.” It is unclear where Biden will fall in terms of regularly addressing the news media in a formal setting. Trump gave 44 formal news conferences during his presidency, though he regularly had lengthy question-and-answer sessions with reporters during Oval Office events or before crossing the White House lawn to board Marine One. Obama held 65 news conferences, according to data compiled by The American Presidency Project, which tracks such solo appearances. Biden also left a series of open questions about some of the most politically contentious problems facing his administration. He would not say how soon he planned to allow reporters to see the conditions at migrant detention facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border. He did not commit to a timeline for pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. And he declined multiple times to say whether he would try to change how the Senate functions. In those moments, Biden, a politician who has only recently embraced the art of restraint, seemed aware of the perils of making promises to a room full of reporters. “I’m not going to lay out a strategy in front of the whole world,” he said, “and you, now.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How Prince Harry's new job with $1.73B startup BetterUp helps secure his future

    Prince Harry new job is another brick in the road to financial independence for the young royal.

  • Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab

    Former CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN on Friday that he believes the coronavirus "escaped" from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and that it was spreading as early as September or October of 2019 — though he stressed that it was his "opinion."Why it matters: It's a stunning assertion, offered with little evidence, by the man who led the U.S. government's public health agency from the time the virus was first detected in Wuhan through the entirety of the Trump administration's response.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The debate over the origins of the coronavirus has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic, causing rising tensions between the U.S. and China — especially during the presidency of Donald Trump, who frequently accused the Chinese government of "unleashing" a "plague" on the world.The Wuhan Institute of Virology is the only facility in China permitted to handle the most dangerous known pathogens, and is located just under nine miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have originated.A World Health Organization team that traveled to Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19 said it is "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.However, China refused to provide the WHO team with raw data about the first cases detected in Wuhan, leading the Biden administration to issue a statement expressing "deep concerns" about the investigation and demanding transparency from Beijing.What they're saying: "I'm of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory. Escaped. Other people don't believe that. That's fine. Science will eventually figure it out," Redfield told CNN's Sanjay Gupta."It's not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker. ... That's not implying any intentionality. It's my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology," he continued."I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human and at that moment in time that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission."Between the lines: Lab accidents in the U.S. are not especially rare, as USA Today's Alison Young noted in a recent opinion piece arguing why the Wuhan lab theory cannot be ruled out. The CDC itself experienced a possible contamination in a lab where it was making COVID-19 test kits early in the pandemic.What to watch: The WHO team is expected to soon publish a 300-page final report on its investigation, after scrapping plans for an interim report amid mounting tensions between the U.S. and China.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • You're right to be confused about the number of mass shootings

    The risk is of being killed in a deadly and indiscriminate massacre is exceptionally low.

  • Fury as Georgia congresswoman arrested and hauled out of state capitol after knocking on governor’s door

    ‘You have a woman of colour fighting for the rights of Georgians and they arrested her for knocking on the door because she wanted to witness our governor sign the bill’

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’