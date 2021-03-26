Former CDC director surprises CNN's Sanjay Gupta by revealing he believes COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CNN's Sanjay Gupta appeared taken aback in a new interview as former CDC Director Robert Redfield shared his "opinion" on the origins of COVID-19.

Gupta spoke with Redfield as part of a new CNN documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former CDC chief revealed he thinks it's likely the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab and was possibly already being transmitted in September 2019.

"If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan," Redfield said. "That's my own view. It's only an opinion. I'm allowed to have opinions now."

Redfield continued that he thinks the "most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped," though he said he's not "implying any intentionality" and reiterated "it's my opinion." The World Health Organization's Dr. Peter Ben Embarek said last month it's "extremely unlikely" that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan and that instead, "our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway," per NBC News.

But Redfield told CNN, "I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human, and at that moment in time, the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human to human transmission." He noted, though, that "other people don't believe" this Wuhan lab theory, and "science will eventually figure it out."

Gupta commented on the "remarkable" nature of this conversation, noting that these are "significant" statements to be made by an official who served as the CDC's director throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Gupta said on CNN while setting up the clip, "This was extraordinary." Watch the exchange below.

More stories from theweek.com
The case for music.gov
Trump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siege
Is Biden setting Harris up to fail?

Recommended Stories

  • Former CDC Director Redfield Says He Believes Coronavirus Originated Inside a Wuhan Lab

    Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said recently he believes the novel coronavirus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped,” and was potentially spreading as early as September 2019. “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” the virologist told CNN in a clip that aired Friday. “That’s my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.” Though a World Health Organization team performing an investigation into the origins of the virus in Wuhan had called a lab-related incident “extremely unlikely,” Redfield said he is “of the point of view that I still think the most likely aetiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, escaped.” “The other people don’t believe that,” said Redfield, who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump. “That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.” The WHO team, which draws on experts from 10 countries, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans and is expected to release a report of its findings soon. The team’s work is meant to be an initial step in investigating the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans via another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat. Last month WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said the team’s initial findings “suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one way that will require more studies and more specific targeted research.” The possibility of transmission through the trade of frozen products was also likely, he added. “However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies … into the understanding of the origin of the virus.” Health experts have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats.

  • Former CDC director suggests Covid-19 'escaped' from Wuhan lab

    A former top US health official has suggested the coronavirus “escaped” from a laboratory in Wuhan, China and began circulating as early as September 2019. Dr Robert Redfield, who led America’s coronavirus response as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Donald Trump, told CNN he thought it was “most likely” that the virus emerged in a laboratory-related incident. “I'm of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory – escaped,” Dr Redfield said. “Other people don't believe that. That's fine. Science will eventually figure it out.” He stressed that he was “not implying any intentionality” in a potential lab leak, but that “it’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker”. Dr Redfield added that he guesses the virus “started transmitting somewhere in September, October, in Wuhan”. The interview, recorded in January, has been aired just days before a World Health Organization-led team publishes a highly anticipated report, which will outline the findings from a trip to Wuhan earlier this year to study the origins of the pandemic.

  • Trump CDC chief: Coronavirus ‘escaped’ from Chinese lab

    The World Health Organization has concluded that theory is “extremely unlikely.”

  • China outlines COVID-origin findings, ahead of WHO report

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats Friday on the ongoing research into the origin of COVID-19, ahead of the expected release of a long-awaited report from the World Health Organization. The briefing appeared to be an attempt by China to get out its view on the report, which has become enmeshed in a diplomatic spat. The U.S. and others have raised questions about Chinese influence and the independence of the findings, and China has accused critics of politicizing a scientific study.

  • CDC warns Americans COVID pandemic is not over

    Johnson & Johnson says it will fulfill its promise to deliver 20 million doses to the federal government by the end of this month.

  • AFC East still ranks among worst divisions in NFL

    Bleacher Report ranks the AFC East.

  • Updated Data Reveals AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Has Slightly Lower Efficacy Rate Than Initially Reported

    AstraZeneca’s attempt to receive federal approval for its coronavirus vaccine has been nothing short of a saga, and unfortunately it’s a saga that has only increased skepticism about the company’s vaccine. After being asked by health officials to provide updated data regarding the vaccine’s effectiveness, new data reveals the vaccine is slightly less effective than initially reported.

  • Can the monarchy survive Harry and Meghan? Here's how the queen's royal crisis could end

    Will uproar over Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey cause more Brits to reconsider whether they want a hereditary monarch to be head of state?

  • Sixers improved their team through George Hill trade, just without making huge splash

    Yes, George Hill is not Kyle Lowry, but the Sixers' trade for him should help the team's chances of winning the Eastern Conference. By Noah Levick

  • Denmark extends suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot amid doubts

    Denmark on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots for another three weeks pending further investigation into a potential link between the vaccine and rare cases of blood clots. Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to suspend the use of the vaccine this month after the cases were reported. Most countries that enforced temporary suspensions have now resumed administering it following recommendations from the European Union's drug watchdog and the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • America Ferrera on Returning to ‘Superstore’ for the Series Finale and the Show’s Cultural Resonance

    Attention, Cloud 9 shoppers: if you weren’t expecting Amy to return quite so soon, you weren’t the only one. “Superstore” star and executive producer America Ferrera didn’t anticipate her character Amy would head back to St. Louis during the same season she left for a corporate gig at the big-box retailer’s headquarters in California, but […]

  • Canadian indigenous group sees COVID-19 cases after first vaccine dose, shortens gap between shots

    Indigenous communities in the Canadian province of Manitoba are shortening intervals between doses of COVID-19 vaccine after confirming several dozen infections after the initial jabs. Many provinces, eager to slow a possible third wave of infections, adopted the recommendation of an advisory committee to the Canadian government this month to delay second doses for as long as four months to stretch limited vaccine supplies, with data showing protection after one dose. But a team of health officials responsible for pandemic response for Manitoba First Nations, a term for Canadian indigenous communities, said it is seeing more infections after administering one dose than expected, possibly related to crowded housing and underlying health issues.

  • Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

    The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday. The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war. The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU. The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

  • Tucker: Biden admits he's rejecting transparency

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host reviews memorable moments from President Biden's first press conference

  • Biden's First Press Conference in Under a Minute

    Mar.26 -- President Joe Biden talks about the Covid-19 pandemic, China, infrastructure and immigration in his first press conference since taking office.

  • Chicago hospital executive resigns after misallocation of vaccine doses to luxury watch shop, steakhouse, Trump Tower and suburban church

    An executive at a Chicago hospital that improperly gave COVID-19 vaccinations to people outside the neighborhoods the city asked the hospital to serve resigned, officials said Wednesday night. The board of the Loretto Hospital announced the resignation of Dr. Anosh Ahmed, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Ahmed and CEO George Miller were reprimanded last week by the hospital’s board of directors after news reports said hospital executives provided COVID-19 to some people who weren’t qualified to receive it.

  • 'We were trying to buy time': A year later, lawmakers recall frantic effort to craft CARES Act

    A year after the CARES Act was signed into law, lawmakers remember the race against time to pass the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

  • It Sucks That Superstore Had to End, But At Least the Series Finale Was Perfect

    America Ferrera returned for the two final episodes of Superstore and the ending could not have been better.

  • Alan May, Craig Laughlin react to NHL's ban of Tim Peel after hot mic incident

    NBC Sports Washington's Alan May and Craig Laughlin gave their take on the firing and ban of NHL referee Tim Peel following his hot mic incident.

  • Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

    The vaccine-maker slightly amends its efficacy rates as it awaits US regulatory approval.