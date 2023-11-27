Former Celebration High School coach to face charges of inappropriate conduct with students

A former Osceola County high school baseball coach is expected to be in court Monday.

Samuel Figueroa was arrested earlier this year.

Several students accused the former Celebration High School coach of asking for sexual photos, making disturbing comments, and even touching students inappropriately.

Figueroa was first arrested in early April following a week-long investigation.

Multiple teen girls told detectives he made vulgar comments to them, touched them inappropriately, forced them to take pictures of themselves in the school bathroom, and sent them inappropriate text messages.

According to police, one girl estimated she took pictures of herself with Figueroa’s phone about 50 times.

