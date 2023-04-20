Former Celebration High School coach facing more charges for inappropriate conduct with students

A former Celebration High School coach already facing charges of inappropriate conduct with several students is now facing more charges.

Samuel Figueroa was arrested for making vulgar comments, sending inappropriate messages and touching multiple girls as young as 15 years old.

On Thursday, Channel 9 learned Figueroa learned about two more alleged victims and new charges.

The two girls came forward and told deputies about conduct that happened as early as several school years ago.

The girls told officials that Figueroa used passes to get to class to control them, and he refused to let them go to class each day until they had taken photos of themselves in the school bathroom, and that he called it “the new daily routine.”

Deputies also said they have video of Figueroa going into a closet with one of the girls and coming out several minutes later. That girl told deputies it was only because of God’s grace she made it to graduation, because school made her feel so unsafe.

Figueroa is now in the Osceola County Jail on five more charges, including bribery. His bond is set at more than $200,000.

