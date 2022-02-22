Former Center Twp. tax collector Jeanne Bowser sentenced to prison, to pay restitution

Gavel

PITTSBURGH — Former Center Township tax collector Jeanne Bowser, 63, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Bowser was sentenced based on her charges of wire fraud and filing false income tax returns, which she pleaded guilty to last April.

According to court documents, Bowser was the elected tax collector for Center Township, and also collected taxes for the Central Valley School District.

From approximately December 2011 until approximately August 2019, Bowser embezzled a total of approximately $1,028,184 in tax payments from both the township and school district, according to court documents.

Police said she embezzled the funds by writing checks to herself out of a bank account that was used for tax deposits, and by stealing cash tax payments. In addition to the embezzlement, Bowser filed false income tax returns for a period of six years, police said.

In addition to her prison sentence, Bowser is obligated to pay $1,028,184 in restitution.

The restitution is broken down as Central Valley School District ($253,370) and Center Township ($353,290) as first priority, Selective Insurance Company of America ($37,969) and Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland ($383,555) as second priority, and the Internal Revenue Service ($275,808) as third priority.

Assistant United States Attorney Lee J. Karl prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Former Center Twp. tax collector sentenced to one year in prison