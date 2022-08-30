Former Centerville HS custodian heads to prison in sexual battery case

Aug. 30—A former Centerville High School custodian is headed to prison in a sex abuse case involving a student.

Bryan Christopher Miller, 37, of Kettering, was sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison after he was convicted Aug. 19 of seven counts of sexual battery. He also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which requires him to register his address every 90 days for life, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.

Miller had faced counts of rape, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

He was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, Flannagan said previously.

Miller worked as a custodian at the high school, but he resigned effective April 1, 2021, according to minutes from the April 19m 2021, Board of Education meeting. He also was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.

The case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department.