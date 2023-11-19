Former Centerville man charged in 2021 death of six-week-old baby

A 25-year-old man will be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on Monday for his alleged role in the 2021 death of a six-week-old baby, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said Sunday in a written statement.

Randy Patterson-Gerber, formerly of Centerville, was indicted by a Barnstable County Grand Jury and faces a murder charge for the Sept. 7, 2021 death.

Barnstable police received a 9-1-1 call around 10:25 a.m. "on or about Sept. 7, 2021," to report an unresponsive six-week-old baby, according to the statement. "Upon arrival officers found the infant unresponsive, discolored, and cool to the touch."

CPR was performed on the infant on way to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. The baby later died after being flown to a Boston area hospital, the statement said.

Patterson-Gerber was arrested by Dedham police, the statement said.

Charges come from an ongoing investigation conducted by the Unsolved Homicide Unit of the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, Barnstable Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Second District Attorney Tara Cappola and Domestic Violence Unit Chief Ali Isaacs will prosecute the case.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Former Centerville man charged with murder in death of an infant