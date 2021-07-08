Former Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery involving teen

Jul. 8—A former Centerville Schools employee indicted Wednesday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Bryan C. Miller, 36, of Kettering, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Wednesday night and will be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for seven counts of sexual battery.

He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old Centerville High School student in 2016, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

His accuser is now 21, and the case was investigated by the Centerville Police Department, Flannagan said.

Miller was the Centerville High School Performing Arts Center technical director, a position that apparently has since been cut, and was named the 2017 Theatre Educator of the Year by the Ohio chapter of the Educational Theatre Association.

Miller also worked as a custodian at the high school but he resigned effective April 1, according to minutes from the April 19 Board of Education meeting.

Former Centerville High School English teacher Samuel Glenn, 32, also faces sexual battery charges in a separate case.

Glenn is charged with one count of sexual battery for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student in January 2017 when she was 18 and a high school senior. Glenn joined the U.S. Army after losing his teaching job, but before he was indicted.

There have been numerous delays in his case because of his military service and the coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear when he will go to trial but the next hearing is scheduled for July 22.