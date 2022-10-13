Former Central Bucks' choir director pleads no contest to sex abuse, recording of former students

A former popular Central Bucks School District choir director has admitted he engaged in inappropriate behavior with former students, including a sixth-grader in 1991.

Joseph Ohrt, 56, pleaded no contest Thursday to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, tampering with evidence and invasion of privacy. The plea was entered with no negotiations for sentencing. He could face 15 or more years in state prison.

Ohrt was charged with secretly recording an adult former student while he was changing clothes at Ohrt’s Buckingham home. He was separately charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old student in the 1990s.

With his pleas, Ohrt will need to register as a sex offender within the next 10 days, and be evaluated to determine if he is a sexually violent predator, which carries additional restrictions. Sentencing was deferred for 90 days to allow for that evaluation. He remains free on bail.

Following the February arrest of Ohrt, who worked in the district for 35 years, Central Bucks faced public scrutiny over its handling of the previous abuse allegations.

It was later revealed that the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office had investigated abuse allegations in 2016 involving the first victim, then a high school senior, and Ohrt, but did not find enough evidence to bring charges.

The second investigation, which resulted in the charges related to the recording, was launched last year after the now adult victim filed a report with ChildLine, the state’s child abuse hotline.

Following the first arrest, two more former students came forward with allegations that Ohrt inappropriately touched them more than 20 years ago, resulting in the filing of additional charges of indecent assault involving a minor and corruption of a minor.

One of the earlier incidents occurred in 1991, when Ohrt was a music teacher at Linden Elementary School. A parent and sixth-grade student reported allegations of inappropriate behavior with Ohrt to the school principal and guidance counselor.

It is unknown if those abuse reports were investigated by the school or police, but the school district transferred Ohrt to Central Bucks West High School, where he remained until his resignation in March.

His resignation followed an unexplained five-month leave of absence that started abruptly last October, roughly one month after county detectives attempted to question him after his home involving abuse allegations involving the former student from 2016.

Earlier this year, the families of two Central Bucks West students sued the school district and unidentified district employees alleging they knew about previous allegations of inappropriate conduct with students involving Ohrt but failed to take action to protect them.

In the civil suit the families allege that Ohrt engaged in non-consensual inappropriate conduct with their sons, who are 15 and 16, in the weeks before his sudden leave of absence.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said his office investigated the allegations but no criminal charges were filed.

Joseph Ohrt leads choir practice at Central Bucks West High School in 2006.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Ex-CB West choir director pleads no contest in sex abuse case