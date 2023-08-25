A former Central Falls Boy Scout leader has been indicted for sexual assault. What we know

PROVIDENCE – A former Central Falls Boy Scout leader has been indicted for sexual assault of a young boy between 1982 and 1984.

On Aug. 25, the Statewide Grand Jury returned a secret indictment charging Michael Chalk, 61, of Pawtucket, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

That same day, the secret indictment was unsealed, and the defendant was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court.

As alleged in the indictment, the charges against the defendant stem from assaults that took place in Central Falls between 1982 and 1984 against a victim who was younger than 13.

In court, the state alleged that at the time of the assault, the defendant was an adult leader in a local Boy Scout troop in Central Falls, and the victim was a youth member of the local troop. It was further alleged that the assaults took place at St. Matthew’s Church, where the Boy Scout troop held their meetings.

In 1999, the defendant was tried and convicted of several counts of first-degree child molestation and sexual assault against three minor male victims and sentenced to serve 20 years at the ACI followed by a 20-year suspended sentence. The victims were also members of the Boy Scouts.

The defendant is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 26, in Providence County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former Central Falls Boy Scout leader indicted for sexual assault