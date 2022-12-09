Former Central Florida police chief accused of sexually battering girl, 14

A former Central Florida police chief is accused of sexually battering a 14-year-old girl while utilizing a deadly weapon.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said William Pruitt, the former Center Hill police chief, was arrested on Friday.

Deputies said they were advised by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a sexual battery had occurred in Sumter County.

Deputies said enough evidence was collected to issue a warrant for Pruitt on Wednesday.

Read: Jennifer Kesse: Investigation into Orlando woman’s disappearance turned over to FDLE

On Friday, deputies said the U.S. Marshals Service Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Pruitt in Live Oak without incident.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.