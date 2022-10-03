Former Central Kentucky coroner sentenced to probation on perjury charge

Former Scott County Coroner John Goble was sentenced to five years of probation in Scott County court Monday for perjury, according to his attorney Fred Peters.

Court records state Goble committed perjury in May 2018 while testifying under oath to a Scott County Grand Jury.

Court documents say he falsely told the grand jury he used his daughter’s vehicle to transport donor eyes from the Kentucky Eye Bank to a West Virginia eye bank when he actually unlawfully used a government vehicle belonging to the Scott County Fiscal Court, and did so for personal profit.

Goble stated at that time he had a verbal contract with the eye banks, and transported the corneas between them. He added he was only used if there was a surgery the next day and there was no other way to deliver the corneas. The eye bank reported they utilized Goble’s services twice, when commercial transportation was not feasible due to time constraints.

In September Goble pleaded guilty to one charge of perjury after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. The plea deal dropped several other charges: abuse of public trust, first-degree official misconduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree official misconduct and two counts of receiving stolen property.

Goble was recently sentenced in federal court too

Last month Goble was sentenced to a year of home incarceration after pleading guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. Goble admitted that he conspired with Michael Crawford, a fellow former Kentucky State Police trooper, to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the state police supply branch in Frankfort.

Stolen ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s office, according to the indictment. Goble had an employee move the ammunition from the office basement to Goble’s home in December 2017.

Crawford was convicted in a jury trial in the same case, according to court records.

Reporter Taylor Six contributed to this report.