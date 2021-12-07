Former Central Kentucky detective faces federal child porn charges, investigators say

A former Paris police officer is facing federal child porn charges after he was arrested last week for allegedly sending explicit images on an instant messaging service, according to court records.

Christopher Wayne Livingood, who used to work as a narcotics detective with the Paris Police Department, was charged with production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and distribution of visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Livingood allegedly admitted to investigators that he sent the images.

Livingood was arrested as part of an investigation which lasted more than two years and started with another alleged offender named Diana Roe. Roe lived in Indiana and was being investigated by FBI’s Indianapolis division. FBI Indianapolis alerted FBI’s Louisville division that someone in Kentucky was sending explicit images to Roe, according to court records.

Roe was also sending and receiving child pornography via Kik Messenger, according to court records. She also produced and sent images of bestiality, according to court records.

Roe was arrested and convicted earlier this year for child pornography charges.

Investigators reviewed Roe’s Kik account and discovered she’d received at least one image depicting a man sexually abusing a child from a user named “bryan388,” according to court records.

Additional messages discovered by investigators indicated that “bryan388” had sexually abused at least two children, according to court records. Messages between Roe and bryan388 described some of the sexual actions the user claimed to have done to the child. Investigators later determined that Livingood was operating the “bryan388” account.

Livingood sent 18 additional sexually explicit images to Roe, according to court records. Livingood also sent Roe images indicating he engaged in bestiality. The messages were sent in 2018 and 2019.

In order to identify Livingood’s account, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department sent a subpoena to Kik in July 2019. Kik responded with email address information, IP addresses and the type of device he was using to log in.

Story continues

Federal investigators also sent a subpoena to Facebook for Livingood’s account. It was revealed that his phone number and IP address matched the results from prior subpoenas.

Kik had banned Livingood’s account in June 2019 and deleted all of his content from the company’s servers.

Investigators got a warrant for a home Livingood was staying at in Nicholasville on Dec. 1. They executed the search warrant Friday.

Livingood told investigators he made his Kik account two or three years ago while going through difficulties with his ex-wife, according to court records.

Livingood first told investigators that sexually explicit images he sent on Kik had been downloaded from the internet, but he told other Kik users that he knew the children.

After investigators showed him images that they had pulled from his Kik messages, Livingood said “he was overwhelmed and had blocked this out of his mind because it was traumatizing,” investigators wrote in federal court records. “Livingood then admitted that he did take these images and send them on Kik.”

Livingood was shown other images which he sent to other Kik users and he told investigators that the other images were all downloaded from the internet, including the ones which indicated he was engaged in bestiality.