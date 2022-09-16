Former Central Kentucky detective gets 30-year prison sentence in child porn case

A former Paris police officer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday for engaging in sexually explicit misconduct involving a minor.

Christopher Livingood was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Lexington after accepting a guilty plea agreement on May 31, pleading guilty to one of the seven charges he was indicted on, according to federal court records. The minimum sentence within the statutory guidelines was 15 years. The maximum was 30 years.

Livingood was federally charged after he used a messaging app to have conversations with a woman in Indiana about how he wanted to perform sexual acts on an infant, according to court records. He communicated with the woman for about a year and four months.

During that span, Livingood sent Roe naked images of the infant’s lower half, according to court documents. Livingood also possessed additional images of child pornography, according to court documents.

Livingood was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Upon release, Livingood will be under supervised parole for life. He must also participate in a sex offender program while incarcerated and never have contact with his victim.

Prior to the sentencing, Livingood’s lawyer asked Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves for leniency. Livingood’s attorney said Livingood had a good track record in life outside of these offenses. Livingood had no previous criminal offenses and had worked as a narcotics detective with the Paris Police Department.

Livingood also spoke to Reeves during Friday’s court proceedings and asked him for leniency, saying he wanted a chance to fix his family following the charges and conviction.

The mother of the victim also spoke in court Friday, saying she wanted Livingood to receive the maximum sentence.