Former Central Kentucky jail captain pleads guilty to choking, assaulting inmate

Tim Webb
Christopher Leach
·2 min read

A former Madison County Detention Center captain who was accused of choking and assaulting an inmate pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Gregory Evans, 50, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for the crime committed, the DOJ said. Evans is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

According to court documents, Evans was walking inmate Elton Bailey down a hallway when he shoved Bailey to the ground, placed him in a choke hold and repeatedly punched him while Bailey was unconscious. Evans did so out of anger and he was aware the choke hold was banned by the jail, prosecutors said.

Bailey suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident.

“The defendant is being held accountable for using excessive force to assault and strangle a man out of anger,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to investigate and prosecute law enforcement officials who deprive individuals of their Constitutional rights.”

Evans also submitted a falsified report of the incident and made false statements to the FBI, according to the DOJ. Specifically, the DOJ said Evans claimed he told Bailey to turn around prior to the assault, that Bailey ignored his commands and he deliberately omitted the fact that he had strangled the victim.

“Corrections officers have extremely difficult jobs; however, our community demands these officers conduct themselves professionally,” said Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office.

“Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that the FBI and the Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute public officials found to have abused those they have been sworn to protect.”

Bailey is in jail on charges of murder and being a persistent felony offender, according to court documents and jail records. Bailey was charged over a 2017 shooting which occurred in Madison County.

