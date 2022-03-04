Former Centre County man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges receives sentence

A former Centre County man who had a slew of child pornography on his phone was sentenced at minimum Friday to nearly two years in state prison.

Matthew Rippon, 36, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine to at least 22 months in state prison. His maximum sentence is four years. He received credit for 24 days served and was also sentenced to two years of probation.

Rippon apologized before being sentenced and said he was sexually abused as a child.

“I deeply regret and fully apologize for my offenses,” Rippon said. “I am truly sorry.”

Added defense lawyer Brian Manchester: “He knew he screwed up. He’s taking responsibility.”

Rippon pleaded guilty in November to five felony counts of child pornography and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Nearly four dozen felony counts of child pornography and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility were dropped.

“They’re horrific images,” Grine said. “There’s no excuse for it.”