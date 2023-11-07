Former CEO accused of stealing around $500K from local organizations

A Mercer County man is facing several charges, accused of stealing roughly $500,000 from the two organizations he was at one time tasked with running.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert States stole from the Shenango Valley YMCA while serving as CEO from 2019 to 2022. Investigators allege he further took thousands of dollars from the Hermitage Little League Association while serving as the president from 2019 to 2021.

The complaint says that the majority of thefts occurred through fraudulent credit card transactions and checks. At the YMCA, he is accused of further stealing money that was designated for scholarships meant to benefit underprivileged youth.

A statement from States’ defense attorney, Casey White, reads “my client and I were aware of the lengthy investigation that concluded with today’s charges. Now that we have some specificity to the allegations, we will now work together with law enforcement to make sure that all organizations will be made whole again.”

States was arraigned on Tuesday and is due back in court next week.

