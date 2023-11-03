Former CEO of Elkhart payroll company sentenced to 8 years for $150 million scheme

Najeeb Khan, the former CEO of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. in Elkhart, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for orchestrating what officials say might be the most extensive check-kiting scheme in American history.

Najeeb Khan, 70, of Edwardsburg, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and attempted tax evasion.

Khan was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker in Cleveland. Khan also was ordered to pay $150 million in restitution to the victims of his bank fraud and the IRS as well as three years of supervision following his release from prison.

Khan's attorneys asked for a sentence of 18 to 24 months in prison, saying anything over five years could amount to a death sentence.

Khan pleaded guilty earlier this year and was awaiting sentencing. He was the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. (IOI), a payroll processing company based in Elkhart that at one point provided services to about 6,000 clients.

Beginning in 2014, Khan operated a check-kiting scheme using his company’s business bank accounts to fraudulently obtain money from various financial institutions, including KeyBank.

Khan used the money to support the growth of his payroll processing business and pay for a lavish lifestyle, which included the purchase of automobiles, aircraft and vacation homes, according to court documents.

Najeeb Khan used much of the money he acquired through check kiting to support a lavish lifestyle that included collector cars, boats, vacation homes and more. These were auctioned off to help pay creditors seeking to recoup some of the $150 million or more that was stolen.

As part of his scheme, Khan wrote checks and made wire transfers between multiple accounts under his control at various banks. This type of fraud is commonly known as check-kiting, and it involves the perpetrator continually writing checks back and forth between accounts he or she controls to fraudulently inflate account balances, thus deceiving banks into honoring checks written with insufficient funds.

Khan wrote checks from Interlogic accounts at Lake City Bank for deposit into IOI accounts at KeyBank and then wrote checks from IOI accounts at Berkshire Bank for deposit into IOI accounts at Lake City Bank. To cover the check funds issued from Berkshire Bank, Khan wired funds from IOI accounts at KeyBank to IOI accounts at Berkshire Bank.

The check-kiting scheme caused a financial loss of more than $150 million to businesses around the country and to KeyBank, which is based in Cleveland. Khan also failed to report income gained from the scheme on his annual tax return for the tax years 2014 to 2017.

The scheme might be the “largest and longest-running case of blatant check kiting in United States history,” according to officials.

“This defendant essentially gave himself a $150 million loan, spent money however he wanted on himself and his business, then defaulted, all without ever getting the banks’ approval to give him that loan,” U.S. Attorney Rebecca C. Lutzko said in a release.

This is the Edwardsburg home of Najeeb Khan, the founder and former CEO of Interlogic Outsourcing, who faces questions over his role in an allegedly fraudulent bank transfer.

The case was investigated by the Cleveland FBI and IRS Criminal Investigations offices.

Because of Khan’s actions, IOI went bankrupt and was purchased in 2019 by PrimePay, a Pennsylvania-based payroll company. Most of Khan's assets have been auctioned off to try to repay KeyBank and many other businesses that were damaged by the scheme.

In 2020 bankruptcy proceedings, Nancy Khan, who said she had no knowledge of her husband’s activities, was permitted to keep a $1.1 million home and $650,000 guest house in Edwardsburg, several vehicles, a checking account, and retirement fund and several other accounts worth as much as $1 million.

Creditors signed off on the negotiated settlement because, in part, the agreement avoided a costly and time-consuming court fight over those assets, according to documents.

