Former CEO of Rochester Drug Cooperative sentenced to prison for role in fueling opioid epidemic

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced former Rochester Drug Cooperative CEO Laurence Doud III to 27 months in prison for his role in fueling the nation's opioid epidemic.

The criminal case was the first of its kind on multiple fronts: Rochester Drug Cooperative, or RDC, was the first pharmaceutical distributor to be accused of drug trafficking as part of the opioid scourge, and Doud, the company's previous chief executive officer until he left the job in 2017, the first executive within a distribution company to be criminally charged.

Doud was tried in a federal court in Manhattan and convicted in February 2022; one of the pharmacies that handled a major volume of the opioids funneled through RDC was located in Long Island.

The jury convicted Doud of conspiring to illegally distribute dangerous opioids, like fentanyl and oxycodone, and also of a conspiracy to defraud the Drug Enforcement Administration, or DEA.

RDC, a wholesale distributor, earlier admitted to drug trafficking. RDC has since shut down and declared bankruptcy.

Former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III stands outside U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Photo: Kathy Willens/AP)

“Laurence Doud cared more about his own paycheck than his responsibility as CEO of RDC to prevent dangerous opioids from making their way to pharmacies, drug dealers and people struggling with addiction," Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement Thursday. The sentence, he said, "holds Doud responsible for shipping massive amounts of dangerous and highly addictive oxycodone and fentanyl to pharmacies that he knew were illegally dispensing those controlled substances and reaffirms this Office’s commitment to seeking justice for the many victims of the opioid epidemic.”

Williams, after the verdict, described it as "a first of its kind prosecution," to hold Doud accountable.

Doud, now 79, of Port Orange, Florida, was also sentenced in federal court to three years of supervised release and to pay a $100,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Former RDC compliance officer William Pietruszewski pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and testified against Doud. He testified that Doud would increase the amount of opioids to be distributed to questionable pharmacies when those pharmacies reached previously established thresholds, according to reporting from Nina Pullano of Courthouse News, who covered the trial.

Pietruszewski is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.

Lawyers for Doud contended that there was not sufficient proof of a conspiracy.

Between 2012 and early 2017, Doud brushed aside warnings from RDC officials of dangerously voluminous opioid sales, even forcing the shipment of opioids to pharmacies that were known to be under DEA investigation. Doud also pushed hard to add new pharmacies to RDC's customer base without adequate checks of the reliability of the operations, prosecutors said.

In the decade before the 2019 criminal charges, RDC's business, driven by its opioid sales, became the sixth largest distributor of pharmaceuticals and health care products in the country.

(Democrat and Chronicle reporter Victoria E. Friele contributed to this report)

