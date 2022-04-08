Former CF man who fought police, threatened sheriff, sentenced to prison

Apr. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk was startled when Mitchell W. Labrec threatened to kill him. Labrec, who had a history of being combative with police, made the threat after he had been arrested.

"If this incident didn't happen inside the confines of the jail, I believe he would have attacked, and possibly harmed me," Kowalczyk said.

Labrec, 28, formerly of Chippewa Falls but now residing in Cudahy, was recently convicted of criminal damage to property, possession of meth, and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement.

At the sentencing, Kowalczyk spoke for several minutes, outlining all of Labrec's prior incarcerations and interactions with law enforcement, where he was often combative. When Labrec's brother was sentenced to prison in a murder case, several officers were needed to subdue Mitchell Labrec — who was being arrested for battery — in the courthouse.

Judge Ben Lane ordered Labrec to serve four years in prison and three years of extended supervision, and he must pay $2,082 in court costs and fines. Labrec also must complete a psychological evaluation, an anger management class and participate in a child abuse counseling session. He cannot consume any drugs or alcohol while on extended supervision. Labrec was given credit for 258 days already served.

Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr said a pre-sentence investigation recommended two years in prison, but Zehr asked Lane to impose five years.

"Despite his youth, he has a long history," Zehr said. "He has consistently fought with cops during contact."

Kowalczyk noted that several law enforcement officers sat in on the sentencing.

"I was very pleased with the sentence he received, and it was justifiable," Kowalczyk said.

Mitchell's brother, Matthew L. Labrec, now 26, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in May 2017. Matthew Labrec had been convicted of armed robbery by use of force and possession of a firearm by a felon. The charge of first-degree intentional homicide was read-in and dismissed. Matthew Labrec was accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Kenneth Patterson in the town of Eagle Point in March 2016.