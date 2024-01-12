Former CFO of Long Branch low-income high-rise steals $1.6M from owner, prosecutor says

LONG BRANCH −The former chief financial officer of Washington Manor, a low-income, high-rise apartment building for people with disabilities and older people in the city, stands accused of stealing $1.6 million from his former employer over 14 years.

John O’Donnell, 57, of Scotch Plains has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery and false uttering.

The thefts came to light after the owner of the high-rise grew suspicious when seeing a $14,000 life insurance payment to O’Donnell, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Thursday.

The company, Washington Manor Associates, manages 100 housing units in the building at 325 Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators from the Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau of the prosecutor’s office found that O’Donnell issued 400 unauthorized checks from the company to a construction firm he owned, many containing the forged signature of a company employee, Santiago said.

The scheme ran from February 2009 to May 2023, he said.

O’Donnell used the stolen money to make mortgage payments and pay for other personal expenses, Santiago said.

From December 2020 to May 2023, he used a Washington Manor credit car for unauthorized purchases of over $30,000, Santiago said. Those purchases included home renovations, pool services and HVAC repairs, he said.

O’Donnell was issued a summons Thursday for a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court scheduled for Feb. 20.

Lawyer information for O’Donnell wasn’t immediately available.

The worst of the charges against O'Donnell, a second-degree theft charge, carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

