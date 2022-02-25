Former CFTC Chair Giancarlo on Russian Sanctions, CBDCs and Dollar Hegemony

Fran Velasquez
·3 min read

Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, is worried central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in the hands of adversaries can bust U.S. sanctions. That’s why the U.S. should accelerate creating its own “digital dollar,” he said on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” program on Friday.

Giancarlo, a co-founder of the Digital Dollar Foundation and senior counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s Digital Works unit, advocates for a CBDC to further U.S. interests and hegemony.

“CBDCs are absolutely being seen as a form of statecraft by countries that have been subjected to Western sanctions in the past and wish to have a way to avoid that in the future,” he said.

His comments come amid a period of increasing geopolitical tension – including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent financial sanctions imposed on the country by the West – and the rise of apolitical financial networks.

Nascent tools such as CBDCs and cryptocurrencies can theoretically bypass the dollar-denominated global economy, thereby thwarting U.S. influence abroad. China is far along on a pilot for its digital yuan, while Russia’s central bank only recently announced it has begun studying a CBDC to create a digital ruble.

Read more: China's Supreme Court Rules Crypto Transactions Constitute 'Illegal Fundraising'

Both nations have severely clamped down on domestic crypto use.

Giancarlo, nicknamed “Crypto Dad” by many, began his CBDC advocacy in 2020 through the Digital Dollar Project, which launched a pilot program for the greenback last year. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, he argued that if the U.S. could send a man to the moon, the country could send the dollar into cyberspace.

Developing a CBDC in the U.S., however, will likely take years. A long-awaited Federal Reserve white paper on the subject, published in January, was seen as a “first step” towards an official digital dollar, but did not commit to a timetable.

Although Giancarlo claims a U.S. CBDC would, as he previously wrote, “extend the central role of the U.S. dollar in global finance and allow it to compete confidently in the new digital era,” he is not “for or against” sanctioning Russia. “I'll leave the geopolitical response to the people that are in charge of it,” he said.

He is concerned, however, that the extensive use of sanctions could be “the last hoorah” for that political weapon, and drive foreign states and companies to circumvent U.S. law.

Read more: President Biden Announces Technology Export Controls, Bank Sanctions Against Russia

“I think [sanctions] could drive and accelerate work by China and Russia to develop CBDCs and move portions of the globe off the dollar based system that we have today,” he said.

That could be concerning, he said. If the U.S. fails to accelerate developing a CBDC, its rivals, particularly China, could end up dominating the underlying technology used by others.

“In the same way they've done with 5G technology, they can be a major exporter of CBDC infrastructure,” Giancarlo said. “It's going to be CBDC-in-a-box provided to you by the People's Bank of China.”

Recommended Stories

  • Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion

    (Reuters) -Some Western companies severed their ties with Russia on Friday, and others studied whether and how to do so, as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and pressure to abandon some business dealings. Premier League club Manchester United withdrew the sponsorship rights of Russian airline Aeroflot, Formula One canceled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix, and organizers of the Eurovision song contest said Russia would not be allowed to participate in this year's final.

  • Cost of living: 'What do you put first? Food, heating or petrol?'

    Record high petrol and diesel prices are a growing concern for people and businesses.

  • War in World’s Breadbasket Has Big Buyers Hunting for Wheat

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is threatening shockwaves through two of the world’s staple grain markets, prompting countries that rely on imports from the region to start seeking alternative supplies and heightening concerns about global food inflation and hunger. Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivRussia Inva

  • Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

    Thomas Tuchel admits uncertainty over Roman Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner is weighing on his club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final against Liverpool.

  • U.S. issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions - U.S. officials

    The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a new general license allowing international aid organizations and private firms to conduct commercial and financial transactions with Afghan government institutions. The new license represents a shift in U.S. policy that had impeded ordinary commerce with Afghan government agencies headed by U.S. sanctioned Taliban and Haqqani Network leaders since the Islamists seized power in August as U.S.-led forces withdrew. It maintains prohibitions on transactions with sanctioned leaders and other blocked individuals and excludes transfers of luxury items.

  • Biden to sanction Putin and Russian foreign minister

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday that President Biden will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, following the&nbsp; Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • A Timeline of How Russia Began Invading Ukraine

    The situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, with the country declaring a state of emergency as Russia attacked earlier this week

  • No Place To Hide In Crypto As Russia Attacks Ukraine

    Crypto markets are deep in red while gold moves above the $1950 level.

  • Herb Douglas, Jr. inspires both as an Olympian and a businessman

    Douglas has the incredible distinction of being the oldest living United State Olympic medalist. He competed at a time when racial discrimination was high, then ventured into the boardroom, where it wasn't much better. But he navigated both with class, and dignity.

  • Who is Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson? And the inside story behind her name

    When word came that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring, the spotlight immediately shifted to who might replace him -- and getting a lot of attention was Ketanji Brown Jackson, who clerked for Breyer about 20 years ago. On Friday, that spotlight grew even brighter when it was revealed that President Joe Biden would nominate her as the first Black woman to sit on the nation's high court. A Harvard Law School graduate, and now a federal appeals court judge, Jackson, despite her professional and academic accolades, considers hard work to be one of the most important factors, throughout her life, that got her to where she is today.

  • House leaders preach civility as 3 Republicans removed again for not wearing masks

    Tensions have been high on the House floor as Democrats have repeatedly called for the removal of GOP members who refuse to wear face coverings.

  • Javier Bardem protests outside Russian embassy

    STORY: "I am here to demonstrate my condemnation of the Russian Federation's warlike actions against Ukraine," actor Javier Bardem told Reuters at the protest where about a hundred people, many bearing Ukraine's blue and yellow flag, had gathered.Wearing a black mask and black hoodie, the 52-year-old chatted with other protesters and said he feared the invasion would trigger a huge refugee crisis.Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the early hours of Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two."It is an invasion...It violates Ukraine's fundamental right to territorial sovereignty, international law, and many other things," said Bardem, who won an Oscar as best supporting actor in 2008 and is in the running for best actor award this year for the film “Being the Ricardos.”

  • The end of mask mandates? CDC eases guidelines for schools and public spaces, signaling larger shift.

    Unless things get really bad in the future, Friday may be remembered as the moment that U.S. masking officially became less of a collective obligation and more of an individual choice.

  • 7 Weather Forecast 5pm Update, Friday, February 25

    7 Weather Forecast 5pm Update, Friday, February 25

  • Could The Iran Nuclear Deal Bring Oil Back Down?

    Oil prices soared past $100 on Thursday morning after Russia invaded Ukraine, and there are very few potentially bearish catalysts that can bring them back down

  • Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko condemns Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine: 'Destruction and death come upon us'

    Wladimir Klitschko asked others to mobilize against "the march of imperialism."

  • Houses destroyed after shelling in Ukrainian city of Mariupol

    Buildings have been destroyed after a shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as Russia launched a military assault on its neighbour, hitting targets across the country.

  • Two Wild Cards That Could Send Oil and Gas Prices Even Higher

    Will the U.S. and other countries will impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas? Will Russia will halt exports to other countries?

  • Should college basketball consider adopting the Elam Ending? | College Football Enquirer

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the Elam Ending used in the NBA All-Star Game and popularized by ‘The Basketball Tournament’, and debate if college basketball should be the next to try out this change.

  • What is SWIFT? How could banning Russia from the banking system impact the country?

    What is SWIFT? Here's what you need to know about why Russia could be removed from the banking system.