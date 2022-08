Former CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump Joins Crypto Risk Monitoring Firm Solidus Labs as Advisor

Dawn Stump, former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has joined crypto risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs as an advisor, according to a tweet by TechCrunch reporter Jacquelyn Melinek.

Stump, who was commissioner of the U.S. derivatives markets regulator from September 2018 to April 2022, is also listed on Solidus Labs' leadership page.

Solidus Labs, which was founded in 2018 by former Goldman Sachs (GS) engineers and cybersecurity professionals, is a crypto security startup providing regulatory risk and compliance services.

The appointment reflects the broader trend of former top government officials taking roles at crypto firms after departing from their public service roles. Alongside Stump, Solidus counts various high-profile regulators among its advisors, including former CFTC chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo and former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner Troy Paredes.

Solidus Labs did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

