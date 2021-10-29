Former Chama Valley school bus driver gets 18 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old

Oct. 29—A former Chama Valley Independent Schools bus driver accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in 2019 pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Stephen George Meek, 68, of Tierra Amarilla was charged with child rape, kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child enticement in the case after a state police investigation revealed he pulled his bus over to the side of the road on U.S. 84 in May 2019 and assaulted the child, who was the lone remaining rider that day.

Meek pleaded guilty Thursday to false imprisonment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual contact, said attorney Julio Romero, one of the lawyers representing the victim's family in a civil lawsuit against the Northern New Mexico school district.

Meek faced more than 36 years in prison if convicted on the original charges. But under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors, District Judge Jason Lidyard had the discretion to sentence Meek to between six and 18 years in prison.

"The [District Attorney's] office is very pleased that sex offender Stephen Meek was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections and will have to register as a sex offender for life," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in an email after Meek's sentencing in Tierra Amarilla.

"The defendant will be nearly 87 years old before he is released and will then be on parole for 5-20 years," she wrote. "The family was very supportive of this plea as they did not want to subject the victim to the further trauma of a trial and cross examination by defense attorneys. This courageous victim's actions may have saved many other children from Meek, and she must be commended for her bravery and resilience."

Meek's public defender declined to comment.

According to reports from the time, a passing motorist saw the school bus pulled over on the side of the road and turned around to check if it was experiencing mechanical problems. The bus drove off, according to state police, but the motorist then saw the bus pull off the road again and went to check on the driver.

Meek waved the motorist away and drove off again, according to state police. The motorist, who knew the girl, called her family, police said. When she got home, the girl told her family the bus driver had raped her.

The girl's family also has a pending lawsuit against Chama Valley Independent School District, seeking damages for her physical injuries, pain, suffering and emotional distress.

The school district did not respond to a message seeking comment Thursday afternoon. It has filed a motion to dismiss the claim on the grounds that as a governmental entity it is immune from the lawsuit.

"We are fighting that right now," said Kelly Stout Sanchez, one of attorneys representing the child's family.

"It was an important day for this court in recognizing the harm that can occur when a child is harmed by a person in a position of trust and authority," Stout Sanchez said.