Former Champaign church pastor sentenced to prison

Apr. 10—URBANA — A former Champaign church pastor has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after admitting to bankruptcy fraud and misusing more than $50,000 in federal funds and student loans to finance a gambling habit.

The Rev. Lekevie Johnson was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm in federal court in Urbana.

Mihm ordered Johnson to surrender himself to a prison yet to be determined on June 6, and said he would recommend a prison near the Dallas, Texas area, as requested by Johnson.

Johnson was also ordered to pay $59,358 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Department of Education.

After he is released from prison, he will be subject to three years of supervised release that will include such conditions as refraining from gambling, participating in mental health counseling and a treatment program for his gambling addiction.

In a statement before he was sentenced, Johnson said, "I blame no one but myself for my self-inflicted situation."

The former pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson resigned his position in November 2022.

He pleaded guilty in December 2022 to a three-count complaint charging him with federal program misapplication, student loan misapplication and making a false statement in his bankruptcy case

He has been permitted since his guilty plea to remain free on a recognizance bond without conditions.