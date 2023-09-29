Former Chandler firefighter sentenced to prison after setting ex-girlfriend's home on fire

A former Chandler firefighter was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on Friday morning after he was found guilty of setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire while a 15-year-old was inside.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Eric Jones was found guilty of five felony counts, including arson of an occupied structure, after he poured gasoline on her Gilbert home before igniting it using a Molotov cocktail during the early morning of April 18, 2021.

The County Attorney's Office said the garage suffered extensive damage and smoke damage permeated through the rest of the home. The 15-year-old was able to escape the home before the fire reached them.

The County Attorney's Office said Jones had assaulted his ex-girlfriend at a nearby business roughly an hour prior to the arson.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell decried Jones for intentionally causing what he had sworn to fight against.

“This defendant was a public servant who was trusted by the community to protect residents from the very same damage he inflicted that night,” Mitchell said. “Not only did he put those inside the home in grave danger, but fellow firefighters who responded were intentionally placed at risk. I’m proud of the team in my office that brought this defendant to justice.”

Resources for domestic violence and reporting information to the police include:

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980 or 800-782-6400

Chrysalis 24-hour hotline: 602-944-4999

CPLC 24-hour hotline: 602-269-1515

The Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Text 911 if you cannot speak

Non-emergency 602-262-6151

Report anonymously at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish or silentwitness.org

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Chandler firefighter gets 10.5 years in prison for arson