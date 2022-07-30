Former Chapin football star won’t face charges after Newberry County investigation

Former Chapin High School football star David Bennett Galloway III will not face charges after a sexual assault investigation in Newberry County.

In a letter sent to SLED and reviewed by The State, Eighth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Demetrios Andrews wrote that after reviewing the agency’s investigative findings, there was “insufficient evidence to support a conviction.” It further recommended that the case be closed.

The investigation followed allegations by an unnamed 16-year-old from Newberry County, S.C., that Galloway, 19, sexually assaulted her in the back seat of her car, according a SLED report obtained by The State. Galloway, who was 18 at the time, said that the sex was consensual, according to the report.

It is the second time in less than a year that Galloway was been investigated for sexual assault. In January, he pleaded guilty to the “unlawful touching” of a 13-year-old in Richland County after initially being charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In the Newberry case, the investigative report provided to the solicitor and obtained by The State showed that SLED investigators conducted more than 20 interviews, reviewed video footage, and examined records obtained from Galloway’s phone and Snapchat. Galloway also met with SLED agents and submitted to two polygraph examinations, including one administered by investigators, which indicated he was not lying about what happened.

“We are thankful for the thorough investigation conducted by SLED and the Eighth Circuit Solicitors Office,” said a Galloway family spokesperson in a statement provided to The State through attorney Deborah Barbier. “Bennett was fully cooperative during the entire investigation. He was interviewed by multiple SLED Agents during which he answered every question asked of him.”

Galloway and his accuser were introduced over text by a mutual friend on the night of April 25, according the SLED report. They began exchanging messages on Snapchat and met up later that same night. On April 26, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster requested that SLED take over the investigation.

The girl was said to be a relative of a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office employee, making the referral standard practice, according to Foster.

The incident came barely three months after Galloway pleaded guilty in the Richland County case. In November, 2021, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged Galloway with assaulting a 13-year-old girl at a house party. In January, he pleaded guilty to lesser charge of third-degree assault and battery and minor in possession of alcohol.

Galloway was sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended to 240 hours of community service and alcohol and drug counseling. He also was ordered to pay $15,000 restitution to the victim for counseling. That meant that Galloway would spend no time in jail if he adhered to the stipulations.

A three-star school running back, Galloway had committed to North Carolina State before he was charged in the Richland County case.

The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office declined to provide an additional comment.