Former Charlotte City Council Member Lynn Wheeler passes away

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A powerhouse on the Charlotte City Council for many years has died after a short battle with cancer.

Lynn Wheeler served on the council from 1989 to 2003, briefly serving as mayor pro-tem.

Wheeler’s influence led indirectly to the $300 million construction of the Spectrum Center—something that brings millions of dollars of economic impact to the Queen City every year.

Wheeler was only diagnosed with cancer last week and had just turned 80 years old.

