Former Chatham County assistant district attorney responds to discrimination lawsuit

Former Assistant District Attorney Michael Edwards has filed a response to the civil lawsuit brought by Anthony Burton, in which Edwards and District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones were named defendants.

Edwards, who left the district attorney's office in February, has requested the court dismiss the charges against him on the basis that he was acting in his official capacity, not as an individual. Edwards also claims in his filing that Burton is suing to create an “alternate platform to wage his political campaign.”

Burton was fired by District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones in March 2022. He contends in his lawsuit, filed in March of this year, that he was terminated, in part, because of his sexual preference and in retaliation for sending a text message to colleagues about staffing shortages in the DA's office. Burton announced in May 2022 that he is running for district attorney in the 2024 election.

"There were a ton of issues before I was fired from there," said Burton. "It would just be ridiculous if that was my master plan way back in March of last year."

Edwards also claims that there was a "mole" in the DA's office who was feeding Burton classified information about court cases, and that Burton defamed him twice.

In a phone call, Edwards' attorney Christian Steinmetz said local rules of federal court prohibited him from commenting on the case.

In a phone call, Burton said he was unaware Edwards had filed a response. He said Edwards' attorneys recently sent him a private letter, asking him and his attorneys to drop the lawsuit for multiple reasons, including that a bar complaint filed by Edwards against Burton was protected and confidential.

Burton said he doesn't plan on dropping the suit.

Trading budget mismanagement allegations

Burton, who is now in private practice, alleges in his lawsuit that in addition to Jones and Edwards fostering a discriminatory culture in the DA's office, the DA's office retaliated against him for reporting budget mismanagement to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia (“PAC”).

Edwards' response alleges that Burton was responsible for the office's budget woes. After Burton was fired on March 22, the DA’s Office conducted an audit of Burton's civil asset forfeiture files.

According to Edwards' claims, “Only then did the DA’s Office learn that [Burton’s] mismanagement and shoddy prosecution of numerous civil forfeiture files resulted in the D.A.’s Office not having recovered over [$100,000] in monies and property which the D.A.’s Office could have used in its budget and operations.”

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones speaks during a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday at the Coastal Georgia Center.

Edwards also claimed that Burton failed to “file forfeiture complaints on at least 5 cases with assets of approximately $50,000.00."

Burton denied all of Edwards' allegations. "I'm shocked that they're even admitting that there were problems with the asset forfeiture files. Now that the lawsuit has come out, saying that they were stealing money, or that at least they were looking into the fact that I thought that they were missing it and that now that they're bending themselves over backwards to try to explain it, that's very interesting to me."

Edwards alleges defamation and a 'mole' in the DA's office

In his filing, Edwards also alleges that Burton defamed him on two occasions. The first came in a Facebook video Burton posted on Dec. 20, 2022, in which Burton claimed that Edwards was a part of a “corrupt administration.”

Months after being fired, Burton claimed that he began conducting research using the Chatham County Superior Court’s online public docket system into what he asserts is the DA's practice of pleading down murder cases.

Through his research Burton learned that the DA's Office would be handling a plea hearing in a murder case. Burton posted a second Facebook video on Jan. 23 in which he claimed that the defendant in the case was known in the community as an “enforcer for the gang.” Burton alleges that the family member “was terrified that the defendant would be released on parole within a few years and would go right back to the life of crime he was living before.”

Edwards claimed in his answer that Burton was being “illegally provided classified and non-public information by a ‘mole’ or sympathizer within the DA’s office” and that the Jan. 23 Facebook video was also not protected by the First Amendment because the post was reckless and irresponsible.

“They publicly accused a defendant of being a gang member, portrayed the crime as gang-related, and identified the victim’s family members that were testifying against the (alleged by Plaintiff) gang member, together having the cumulative effect of placing the victim’s family members at risk of violent retribution,” Edwards' answer reads.

Burton denied he had a specific informant within the DA's office but that "people were shocked in the DA's office," including former Chatham ADAs, and they would apprise of him updates in court cases.

In his filing, Edwards added that “the posts were a shameless attempt by [Burton], a member of the State Bar of Georgia, an officer of the court, and an announced electoral candidate for the D.A.’s Office, to promote himself and his electoral campaign at the expense of endangering the lives of certain citizens and thus are wholly without the spectrum of speech protected by the First Amendment or any law.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

