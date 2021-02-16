Former Chattanooga officer resigned ahead of firing for stealing guns from dead residents

Rosana Hughes, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.

Feb. 15—A Chattanooga police officer resigned just before being fired late last year after the department determined he'd stolen two firearms — one of which he pawned — from recently deceased Chattanoogans whose families called police to help determine what to do with the weapons.

According to Chattanooga Police Department internal affairs records, former officer Eric Brown responded to two separate calls to collect weapons in February 2020. But Brown didn't turn those firearms in to the department's property division and didn't list them on the incident reports.

The firearm that was pawned reportedly originally belonged to a former small-town police chief. The town was not specified.

Brown's attorney Janie Parks Varnell declined to comment Monday.

In a statement, Chattanooga police Chief David Roddy said, "I apologize to our community for the actions of this now-former officer who violated the values all Chattanooga police officers swear to uphold. I am proud of the Chattanooga police officers investigating this case who did the right thing by arresting Eric Brown, and I fully intended to fire him had he not resigned prior to his scheduled disciplinary review hearing."

The police department is in the process of requesting Brown's de-certification from Tennessee's law enforcement accreditation commission, spokesperson Elisa Myzal said. If granted, it would mean he would be unable to work in law enforcement anywhere in the state.

The incidents

In the first case, Brown was dispatched to a hospice care facility on Feb. 10, 2020. A man had died that weekend, and while his nephew packed up his belongings, a gun was found wrapped in a shirt stored in a plastic container.

The nephew asked staff to turn the gun over to police because he wasn't sure if it was stolen.

The next day, the family decided to keep the gun if it wasn't stolen. But when the nephew called the department's property division to ask about getting it back, he was told there was no gun and no evidence of it being turned in.

The nephew asked that Brown contact him, and a property technician relayed the message that same day, department emails show. Just over a week went by before the nephew called again. And again, the technician relayed the message.

That time, Brown responded.

"I just spoke with him. I'm on my way now. Thank you," he wrote.

"Nine days after Officer Brown first took possession of the firearm, he turned the firearm along with two spent shell casings from the weapon into property and revised the intake sheet to show the firearm and spent casings," the internal affairs report states.

Investigators found that Brown had completed an incident report following his response to the hospice care facility and turned in a crack pipe that had also been found among the deceased man's belongings. But there was no mention of a firearm, and there was no body camera footage of the incident.

In the second case, however, there was body camera footage of Brown collecting a silver-plated .38 caliber revolver from the home of a woman who died a few days earlier. The firearm originally belonged to the woman's father, who was a police chief in a small town, her son told police during the internal investigation.

The woman's son called police to collect the firearm and three boxes of ammunition because the family initially had no interest in keeping the weapon.

The son later told investigators that, "Had I not heard from my brother and the — the sentimental value from my grandfather who was a chief of police in a small town, I don't guess I would have ever known what's transpired since."

According to the internal affairs report, Brown can be heard in body camera footage saying, "So y'all have no desire what happens to this?" while showing the family the firearm.

The son told Brown, "Whatever can be done legally," and in an interview with investigators, the son said he asked Brown if the gun would have any financial value.

"Personally, I don't think it is worth anything," Brown said, according to the investigative report.

The family agreed to turn the firearm over to the police department, and Brown told them it would eventually be destroyed.

However, the Chattanooga Police Department does not sell or destroy weapons, Myzal said. (A Tennessee law passed in 2010 makes it illegal for police to destroy guns they seize. Under that law, weapons can only be destroyed if they are "inoperable or unsafe.")

It wasn't until April 7 that the woman's family began to ask how to get the firearm back. As in the first case, the family called the department's property division only to be told that no gun had been turned in and there was no mention of a gun on the property intake sheet or the incident report.

Brown did, however, turn in the boxes of ammunition.

Over the next few days, criminal and internal investigators began taking a closer look at Brown's actions.

The investigation

A supervisor asked Brown to meet with him one morning. The supervisor told Brown the deceased woman's family was looking for the firearm.

Then, "Officer Brown without hesitation, stated he knew of the incident, and stated he gave the firearm to Officer Hans Anderson to turn into property," the supervisor wrote in a report of the interaction. "Officer Brown suggested Officer Anderson submitted the firearm into property under a different complaint number."

Anderson resigned from the department on Feb. 7, 2020, three days before the first incident and 17 days before the second.

"I had already turned in my resignation and I had turned in all my gear I wasn't on patrol. I wasn't even working for the department at that time," Anderson told investigators in a phone interview.

"To my recollection, I have never received a gun from another officer to turn into property for them," he added.

Criminal investigators found that on March 17, Brown sold to a pawn shop a .38 caliber revolver similar to the one he took from the deceased woman's family.

The investigator visited the pawn shop, tracked down the buyer and retrieved the weapon.

After being confronted with the information, Brown confessed to lying and trading the weapon along with another firearm that belonged to his own father for a Springfield Hellcat 9mm pistol. However, when asked about the gun from the first case at the hospice care center, he said "it had been mistakenly left in a line car."

"Officer Brown committed theft on more than one occasion when he retained for personal use a firearm entrusted to him in his official capacity. Officer Brown then pawned one of those weapons for his personal gain. Officer Brown's conduct was unlawful and brought the Chattanooga Police Department into disrepute and impaired the operation and efficiency of the department Officer Brown's actions resulted in a loss to the citizen and a personal gain for himself," both Captain Nathan Vaughn and Assistant Chief Glenn Scruggs wrote in their recommendation to sustain all allegations made against Brown.

Internal investigators also noted that, in reviewing 31 "found property" calls to which Brown responded over the past two years, they found that Brown did not activate his body camera in 12 of those cases and failed to complete an incident report in two.

He resigned on Nov. 29 ahead of his disciplinary hearing.

Brown was cited for misdemeanor theft of property under $1,000 on May 13. He waived grand jury indictment. Hamilton County General Sessions Criminal Division Judge Gerald Webb sentenced him to a year of probation and granted him judicial diversion, an alternative form of punishment available only to those who do not have a prior criminal record.

Once that time is up, and if he doesn't violate the terms of his probation, he can ask the court to dismiss the case and have his charges expunged from the public record.

Contact Rosana Hughes at 423-757-6327, rhughes@timesfreepress.com or follow her on Twitter @HughesRosana.

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • Mitch McConnell's impeachment two-step portends challenge for Biden and Schumer

    With his words and deeds, Mitch McConnell has shown how to retain power when you no longer hold it. Why it matters: Perhaps the most powerful Senate leader since LBJ, McConnell sets the chamber’s agenda whether in the majority or, as he is now, the minority. This reality has huge consequences as President Biden pushes for coronavirus relief, confirmation of his nominees and legislation crucial to Democrats' popularity ahead of midterms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Kentucky Republican's survival instincts were on display Saturday at the end of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. McConnell previewed, then cast, his influential vote against convicting the former president — only to deliver a blistering condemnation of Trump just after his acquittal, noting he can still be held accountable for his actions in civil or criminal courts.McConnell's two-step allows him to maintain fidelity with the majority of the Republican caucus while trying to damage Trump's chances at a comeback, and claiming some moral high ground with the broader American electorate.In areas where Democrats may now hold the votes to steamroll McConnell — such as using budget reconciliation power to pass COVID relief with a simple majority — he is positioning Republicans as the victims rather than drivers of partisan excess.Don't forget: McConnell enabled Trump throughout his presidency, standing with him through ethically, legally and politically questionable behavior while actively pushing through slates of conservative jurists and a deficit-raising tax cut.Only after the Electoral College made Biden's 2020 election win official did McConnell criticize Trump's behavior and publicly break with him.McConnell telegraphed his impeachment approach with his pre-trial actions: He slow-rolled the proceedings until Trump was out of office, then argued it was unconstitutional to try him because he was out of office. That helped create what Democrats termed a “January exception” to the impeachment process.Flashback: McConnell in 2016 previewed his tactical ruthlessness when he created a different kind of exception — refusing to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacancy on the Supreme Court until after President Obama left office.That effectively established precedent to deny an outgoing president a high-court vacancy during his last year if the opposing political party holds the Senate, thus controlling confirmations.Be smart: Biden is president and Chuck Schumer holds the title of Senate majority leader. But Minority Leader McConnell will determine many of their wins and losses for the next two years — just as he did last week.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • Millions of Texans left shivering in arctic cold without power

    "I was afraid of not making it through the night," said one Texan who lost power for most of Monday as temperatures dropped to single digits.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • What’s happening with Joe Biden’s gun control plan?

    ‘We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,’ the president said on the anniversary of the Parkland massacre, America’s worst high school shooting

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • Donald Trump 'voiced concern' about being charged over Capitol Insurrection

    Donald Trump has reportedly voiced concern over the possibility of facing charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot which claimed five lives. Even though Mitch McConnell voted to acquit the former president in the impeachment trial, the Senate Republican leader said Mr Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for what happened. A similar view has been expressed by Liz Cheney, a member of the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives. Also acting US Attorney General, Michael Sherwin did not rule out Mr Trump facing charges.

  • Debris scattered across Florida neighborhood by tornado-warned storm

    Aerial video from the Lake City area on Feb. 15 showed fences destroyed, giant tree limbs felled and houses damaged after a tornado-warned storm passed through the area.

  • Roof collapses at Safeway grocery store after powerful winter storm, Oregon police say

    The roof collapsed over checkout lanes and Valentine’s Day candy, a photo shows.

  • Wind turbines are freezing in Texas amid ‘unprecedented’ storm

    Wind turbines accounted for almost a quarter of Texas’s energy in 2020, making it the second-largest power source after natural gas

  • David Perdue files paperwork for potential 2022 Senate run

    Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue filed campaign paperwork Monday, opening up the potential for the recently defeated Republican to run against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Perdue, 71, filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, an early step toward a possible bid to return to Washington. Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched runoff last month against Democrat Jon Ossoff.