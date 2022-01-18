Former Cherry Valley cop found guilty of child pornography, grooming

ROCKFORD — Former Cherry Valley Police Officer Otoniel Molina has been found guilty of child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announced Tuesday.

The Winnebago County Courhouse on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Rockford.

Molina, 38, was found guilty Friday after a bench trial in front of Judge Debra Schafer.

Loves Park police were notified by a parent that their 11-year-old daughter had been communicating with an adult male online. The male was identified as Molina, who at the time was a Cherry Valley police officer. The child told Molina she was 19.

Related: Rockford police officer arrested on child porn charges

The investigation revealed that the minor had sent photographs of herself, including nude photographs, to Molina at his request. The State's Attorney's Office said the photographs "clearly showed a minor and not a 19 year old female."

Molina sent photographs of himself to the minor and asked her multiple times to engage in sexual acts.

Molina was hired May 1, 2018, by Cherry Valley police. Loves Park police opened its investigation of inappropriate behavior by the officer in March 2019. Molina resigned from the Cherry Valley Police Department on April 5, 2019.

Child pornography is a Class 1 felony punishable by 4-15 years in prison. Indecent solicitation of a child is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Grooming is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years prison.

Molina’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 25.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Former Cherry Valley officer faces prison time for child pornography