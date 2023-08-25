Former Chester County Animal Control Director arrested for embezzlement

The former director of the Chester County Animal Control Department is now facing a criminal charge for allegedly taking money from the county.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Kelli Elvina Simoneau was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzlement of public funds, less than $10,000.

The sheriff’s office says investigators started looking into “the misuse of Chester County funds” in August, and that led to Simoneau’s arrest. It’s not clear how much money was missing.

According to a post from the National Animal Care and Control Association, Simoneau had been with county animal control for several years.

Simoneau took over after the previous director at Chester County Animal Control was arrested for drug charges.

This is a developing story; Channel 9 is working on getting more details.

