Former Chester County Teacher Sentenced For Endangering A Student

WEST CHESTER - A 55-year-old former high school teacher is in Chester County Prison serving a sentence of six to 23 months after being convicted of endangering the welfare of a former student.



Stephen Raught, of Exeter Township, Berks County, was convicted of endangering the welfare of a 17-year-old female student who was in his philosophy class at Owen J. Roberts High School in East Coventry Township.



He was acquitted of unlawful contact with a minor, institutional sexual assault and related charges.



Raught was on trial accused of inappropriately touching the student who stopped by the school to pick up work at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.



Judge Analisa Sondergaard imposed the sentence requested by prosecutors.



"Stephen Raught violated the trust placed in him by the victim - a student who saw him as a mentor," District Attorney Deb Ryan said after the sentence was announced Friday.



Ryan said the defendant’s despicable actions harmed the victim and the entire community. "It took tremendous courage for her to come forward, and I hope this sentence brings some justice," Ryan said.



According to court records,







The victim, whose name is being withheld by the Patch, told police on March 26, 2020 she often spent time with Raught, her philosophy teacher, after school. She said he would often hug her.

When the pandemic began, she said, on March 16, 2020, she went to school to retrieve items and saw Raught.



She said she went into the classroom, where he began kissing her and touching her body.

The victim said that Raught told her: “I wish I could take you home with me. But you and I both know that would be very bad and I wouldn’t be able to help myself.”



Video surveillance showed the victim and Raught together at school.

This article originally appeared on the West Chester Patch