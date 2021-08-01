Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction

Associated Press

A referendum in Mexico on Sunday is going to cost the country about $25 million, few like the poorly written, yes-or-no question on the ballot, and the vote is being held in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. To top it off, critics say the referendum question is so obvious that it’s offensive to submit it to a vote. Mexico has no formal amnesty for former leaders, and there is nothing in current law saying they can’t be brought to justice if there is evidence they have committed a crime.