Former Chicago area college student convicted after helping ISIS

Luke Gentile
·1 min read

A former college student from the Chicago area was convicted Monday on charges relating to the student's attempt to provide material assistance to ISIS, authorities said.

Thomas Osadzinski, a 22-year-old former student at DePaul University, was arrested in 2019 after developing computer code that would allow ISIS to skirt software blocking it from spreading propaganda, prosecutors said.

Osadzinski was born in the Chicago suburbs but detained in a sting operation while living in the city, according to the prosecution.

SUPERMAN DITCHES THE 'AMERICAN WAY'

The former college student's case centered on freedom of speech, not terrorism, according to the closing argument of Osadzinski's attorney Joshua Herman.

"Liking ISIS is not illegal," Herman said.

Still, Osadzinski maintained contact, coordinated with, and worked at the direction of ISIS, prosecutors said.

He lauded his skills in communication, talents behind the keyboard, and ability to speak Arabic, supposedly suggesting he would use a gun or explosives if asked, a report said.

Osadzinski was working at the behest of ISIS "on the digital front," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells.

"There is nothing independent about this," Wells added.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He faces up to 20 years in prison, Fox reported.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, ISIS, Terrorism, Prison

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Former Chicago area college student convicted after helping ISIS

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over 100 Black Teachers on How to Build Culturally Affirming Schools

    Recruiting a diverse staff and building a “family-like” school culture are among the key action steps more than 100 Black educators recommend school leaders follow in a recent report released by Teach Plus and the Center for Black Educator Development. The paper presented the findings of focus groups conducted during the spring and summer of […]

  • Police: 2nd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting

    Police in Alabama on Monday released the name of a second man wanted in an Alabama shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game. Mobile police said they had five warrants accusing Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, 19, of attempted murder. Jai Montrell Scott, also 19, was arrested Sunday on the same charges.

  • Someone Pooped On This School's Pride Flag—Now Students Are Protesting

    One high school had a super gross incident involving a rainbow Pride flag, and students aren't happy with the administration's sh*tty response.

  • Put America’s Geeks to Work, Don’t Cage Them

    As we progress into the digital age, America needs its computer geeks. Tragically, Swartz committed suicide when faced with the possibility of a 35-year prison sentence for illegally downloading academic articles to make them free and accessible.

  • Who will get Powell Jobs' $3.5B gift for climate work?

    Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs is gearing up to invest $3.5 billion into climate-focused initiatives in the next ten years. A spokesperson with Powell Jobs’ company, Emerson Collective, said the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs will spend the funds through her charitable organization, Waverley Street Foundation. Its board includes Powell Jobs' family members, including her son, Reed Jobs.

  • Retired detective who investigated River Cops and Cocaine Cowboy murders dies at 85

    Lloyd Hough, a military intelligence officer who served with the Virginia State Police before joining the Miami-Dade Police Department where he worked cases involving the Miami River Cops and the Cocaine Cowboys, died last week from lung disease and Parkinson’s Syndrome.

  • Fixing the Broken High School-to-College Pipeline

    As the nation struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, a double-edged educational crisis has emerged: a surge in high school dropout rates and a precipitous decline in community college enrollment. The details are all too plain — the nation’s public schools lost more than 1.1 million students last year, or 2 percent, versus an anticipated decline […]

  • 'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin has been jailed by ICE for 7 months with her immigration status in limbo

    The situation Sorokin, AKA Anna Delvey, finds herself in illuminates the Kafkaesque legal system in which ICE detainees are trapped.

  • U.S. House committee rejects Bannon 'privilege' argument in Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol told Steve Bannon that it rejected his arguments for failing to cooperate with the probe, as the panel pursues a contempt of Congress charge against the long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump has claimed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-sues-us-house-panel-investigating-jan-6-attack-court-document-2021-10-18 that materials and testimony sought by the Jan. 6 Select Committee are covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentially of some White House communications.

  • California must keep public workers insured when they strike

    A new law forbids any public entity in California from pulling health insurance from a worker who’s walked off the job, something critics say already is a federal protection.

  • Norway: Bow-and-arrow attack victims likely stabbed to death

    Norwegian police say the Danish man suspected of killing five people and injuring three others in an attack last week also used “stabbing weapons" along with a bow and arrow to kill his victims. Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt said it was likely the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Espen Andersen Braathen, first used arrows to wound his victims and then killed them by stabbing them with an unspecified weapon or weapons in Wednesday’s attack in Kongsberg, a town of 26,000 southwest of the capital, Oslo. “When it comes to weapons, we have previously stated that a bow and arrow has been used," Omholt told a news conference Monday.

  • San Francisco School-Board Recall Scheduled after Organizers Surpass Signature Threshold

    Three San Francisco school board members are heading to a recall election after the city’s elections department confirmed organizers collected and submitted enough signatures.

  • How one group's plan to out GOP lawmakers who attended Jan. 6 proved futile

    How one group's plan to out GOP lawmakers who attended Jan. 6 proved futile

  • College towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census

    College communities such as Bloomington, Indiana; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and State College, Pennsylvania, are exploring their options for contesting the population counts, which they say do not accurately reflect how many people live there. When the pandemic struck the U.S. around spring break of 2020, it set off an exodus in college towns as classrooms went virtual almost overnight. The sudden departure of tens of thousands of students from these communities made it difficult to count them in the census, which began at almost the same time.

  • US says Guantanamo detainee can pen letter about torture

    The Biden administration says it will allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to provide information to Polish officials about his torture in CIA custody following the 9/11 attacks. The decision from the Biden administration was included in a letter government lawyers filed Friday with the Supreme Court. The administration said it will allow the detainee, Abu Zubaydah, to send a declaration that could be given to Polish officials investigating his treatment in a secret CIA facility there.

  • Alvarado man accused in traffic deaths of Fort Worth man, pregnant woman, unborn child

    A pregnant woman was killed Saturday trying to help a stranded motorist on a Texas 360 service road, authorities said

  • 2 students taken into custody after ‘credible threat’ against Park Hill South

    Principal Kerrie Herren said the school could not share details about the police investigation, but noted that law enforcement officers assured administrators that “we are safe.”

  • US formally removes Colorado River fish's endangered status

    The humpback chub, a rare fish found only in the Colorado River basin, has been brought back from the brink of extinction after decades of protection, though work must continue to ensure its survival, federal authorities said Monday in reclassifying the species from endangered to threatened status. The fish, which gets its name from a fleshy bump behind its head, was first listed as endangered in 1967, its habitat severely disrupted by dam construction. Its numbers also declined with the introduction of predatory, non-native aquatic species.

  • White House touts Justice Department independence after Biden calls for Jan. 6 subpoena prosecutions

    The White House is attempting to walk back President Joe Biden’s assertion that any person who defies a subpoena from the Jan. 6 congressional committee should face federal prosecution.

  • Nicolás Maduro’s fixer to appear in Miami court on Monday to face corruption charges

    Alex Saab, the alleged partner and main fixer of Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, is scheduled to appear before a U.S. judge in Miami on Monday to face money laundering charges amid growing tensions with the Caracas socialist regime.