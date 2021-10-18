Former Chicago area college student convicted after helping ISIS

A former college student from the Chicago area was convicted Monday on charges relating to the student's attempt to provide material assistance to ISIS, authorities said.

Thomas Osadzinski, a 22-year-old former student at DePaul University, was arrested in 2019 after developing computer code that would allow ISIS to skirt software blocking it from spreading propaganda, prosecutors said.

Osadzinski was born in the Chicago suburbs but detained in a sting operation while living in the city, according to the prosecution.

The former college student's case centered on freedom of speech, not terrorism, according to the closing argument of Osadzinski's attorney Joshua Herman.

"Liking ISIS is not illegal," Herman said.

Still, Osadzinski maintained contact, coordinated with, and worked at the direction of ISIS, prosecutors said.

He lauded his skills in communication, talents behind the keyboard, and ability to speak Arabic, supposedly suggesting he would use a gun or explosives if asked, a report said.

Osadzinski was working at the behest of ISIS "on the digital front," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Wells.

"There is nothing independent about this," Wells added.

He faces up to 20 years in prison, Fox reported.

