Former Chicago Dean Accused Of Having Sex With Teen, Posing As Her Stepdad To Help Get Abortions

Brian Crowder, a 40-year-old former high school dean, has been formally charged with sexually abusing an underage student.

Crowder was working at the Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice in Chicago when he allegedly initiated an unlawful sexual relationship with a student, who was only 15 at the time.

The former dean allegedly initiated the situation by sending the teen messages through Snapchat, with one message reading, “I want you,” according to WTTW.

Crowder is accused of then bringing the student to his home on multiple occasions during the summer of 2013, where he allegedly supplied her with alcohol before engaging in statutory rape.

The alleged sexual abuse continued for about 2 years.

Notably, the alleged victim says that Crowder wound up getting her pregnant in 2014, and he supposedly pretended to be her stepfather in order to get her an abortion. She also alleges that this happened on another occasion in 2015.

Crowder and the student ultimately cut ties later that year, which was her senior year of high school. It’s also worth adding that the student says she informed a teacher of what was going on, though the employee did not report the matter.

However, this wasn’t the end of Crowder’s alleged antics, as he’s accused of reaching out to her in 2019, and he even supposedly called her at her job.

Ultimately, the alleged victims decided to file a report against Crowder last year, and she says that Crowder texted her “Goodbye forever” shortly after she did so.

Crowder was then arrested earlier this year, though he wasn’t charged with sexual abuse until medical records from the alleged victim’s abortions recently revealed that he was listed as the emergency contact, WTTW reports.

He was ordered to be held on $75,000 earlier this week, and he’s due back in court on Sept. 20 for a hearing.

As a result of this controversy, the Greater Lawndale High School for Social Justice released a statement in an attempt to distance itself from Crowder.

“Brian Crowder has not worked at Social Justice since September of 2021 and was terminated by the district in November of 2021,” Omar Chilous, the school’s principal, said in a letter to families, WTTW reports.

“I know this is difficult news for our entire community, and our counselors, social workers, and psychologists are available for students who need support,” he added.