Former Chicago police officer sentenced to nearly 6 years for lying to get search warrants

In The Know

A common struggle of breastfeeding is getting your baby to latch. Researchers at the UC Davis Medical Center found that half of new parents reported difficulties with getting their baby to latch. According to WebMD, skin-to-skin contact after birth helps babies latch intuitively and comfortably. Experimenting with different feeding positions can help achieve a good latch as well. Experts recommend a position known as laid-back breastfeeding, which involves sitting in a semi-reclined position and placing your baby on your chest. You can also try standing with your baby held against your shoulder so they can move down to the breast. If your baby continues to struggle with latching, don’t be afraid to ask for help. A lactation consultant or maternity nurse can offer breastfeeding tips. To alleviate nipple pain associated with latching difficulties, experts recommend applying heat compresses for 10 minutes three times a day. WebMD also suggests rubbing some breast milk onto your nipples and letting it air dry on your breast after feeding to help reduce soreness and inflammation. For some parents, breastfeeding can be too difficult to continue, and that’s OK!. There are many safe and healthy alternative feeding options such as expressed breast milk, infant formula or a combination of both