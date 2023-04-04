Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wanted on corruption charges, died on Monday after he was wounded in a confrontation with law enforcement, according to his lawyer.

McGrath’s failure to appear for the start of his criminal trial on multiple charges of wire fraud, embezzlement and document falsification had kicked off a manhunt and prompted the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service to offer up a $20,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

It was not immediately clear whether the former Maryland governor’s aide had died of a self-inflicted wound or injuries from the exchange with police, McGrath’s attorney Joseph Murtha told the Associated Press. The Washington Post reported that the FBI was reviewing an agent-involved shooting.

McGrath, 53, had been indicted on accusations that he fraudulently obtained a severance payment of over $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service. He had pleaded not guilty.

McGrath had been Hogan’s chief of staff for just months before he resigned amid reports of his payment from the state agency.

The Associated Press contributed.

