Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in DWI crash that injured girl

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a young girl.

Reid, 37, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, crashed his truck into two stopped vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021, according to police.

He pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated in a plea deal, and prosecutors sought four years in prison. The maximum allowed under that charge is seven years.

“The victims of this crime are outraged the Defendant was not sentenced to the maximum sentence allowable by law,” family attorney Tom Porto said in a statement.

The crash left Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, with a traumatic brain injury. She was hospitalized for more than two months and will suffer difficulties for the rest of her life, an attorney for her family said.

Britt Reid on the sideline before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Dec. 21, 2014. (George Gojkovich / Getty Images file)

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of .113 and was driving almost 84 mph when he struck the two cars, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Britt Reid respects the Court’s decision and appreciates the time and attention given to this matter. He sincerely regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct and hopes and prays for A.Y.’s continued recovery,” attorney J.R. Hobbs said.

Reid was taken into custody after the sentence was imposed Tuesday.

The Chiefs said in November that they had agreed to pay for the injured girl’s medical care and other expenses.

Reid, who was the outside linebackers coach, was placed on leave after the crash, and then his contract expired.

Before Reid crashed into the vehicles, one car had run out of gas and a sport-utility vehicle with Ariel inside it had stopped to help.

Reid told police that he was looking over his left shoulder to merge onto an interstate, police said in an affidavit filed in the case. He struck the car that was out of gas and then hit the Chevy Traverse, which had Ariel in it, the document says.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com