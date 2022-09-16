Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown.

Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.

The officials did agree that Bosa hit Mahomes. But the call went against the Chiefs, because officials ruled KC offensive lineman Andrew Wylie had pulled Bosa into Mahomes.

Here is the play.

Apparently Bosa was thrown INTO Mahomes. Agree or Disagree? pic.twitter.com/eCMD4EGICQ — Regulators Podcast  (@RegulatorsPod) September 16, 2022

One person who thought the referees made a bad call was former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Bad call on my boy wylie — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 16, 2022

However, former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz thought the officials got it right.

That shouldn’t be a penalty on Bosa. They got it right — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 16, 2022

Lawrence Tynes, the former Chiefs kicker, called it a dirty hit on Bosa, writing that the Chargers star “launches” at Mahomes in the play. “Dirty as it gets,” wrote Tynes, who played for the Chiefs from 2004-06.

Watch Bosa’s left foot, he digs into the grass and launches at Mahomes lower half. Dirty as it gets. pic.twitter.com/kEwgfqC5Us — (@lt4kicks) September 16, 2022

Many fans also thought the official blew it with that call, saying Wylie couldn’t have thrown Bosa into Mahomes.

Story continues

What???



That’s a TERRIBLE holding call on Wylie.



Bosa already good enough you don’t have to give him calls like that. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) September 16, 2022

That should’ve been called on bosa. Terrible holding call — Kyle (@BigLevelsTB) September 16, 2022

Dragged down my heiny, Bosa 100% dove at Mahomes legs. No flag, as usual. Gotta play through BS #ChiefsKingdom Get LOUD!!! — Thunder Dan (@ThunderDan88) September 16, 2022

Bosa absolutely dove at Mahomes legs. He wasn’t pulled into the QB by the tackle. Treat our quarterback like an MVP. #ChiefsKingdom — Steve Bundy (@just_Bundy) September 16, 2022

Even if Wiley pulled bosa, Mack still hit mahomes after the pass driving him into bosa body on the ground. — Andrew N (@AndrewNeumann12) September 16, 2022

The call on Andrew Wylie was felt a bit weak to me. He didn't throw Bosa into Mahomes lol — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) September 16, 2022