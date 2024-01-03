Former KC Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and family safe after fire at his Miami mansion

A scary situation unfolded in Miami on Wednesday involving former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s home.

Hill left Miami Dolphins practice after learning a fire had broken out at his mansion. Fortunately, Hill’s family was out of the home and no one was injured, the Dolphins told WSVN-TV.

“I think the main thing is that his family is safe, his loved ones are good, he’s good as well,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters, per GulfLive.com. “I know it’s a little cliché to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable, but I’m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe.”

WSVN.com said Hill purchased the home, which has seven bedrooms and 8 1/2 baths, for $6.9 million in 2022.

Television stations captured thick smoke coming from Hill’s mansion, along with Hill and his family safely out of the home.

BREAKING:



Tyreek Hill’s house is currently on fire. Firefighters have been battling the massive house fire for about 25 minutes and it is unclear if anyone was inside at the time. Tyreek Hill is currently at practice. pic.twitter.com/GawnPcXf6r — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) January 3, 2024

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill arrives at his SW Ranches home after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/REsouw0KYd pic.twitter.com/xh6XOz2GMI — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 3, 2024

An update to stories about the blaze said the fire was out.

This is from the WSVN story: “At one point, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. However, more firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to knock down the fire.

“Crews are currently searching the rest of the property to put out any potential hotspots. The cause of the fire remains unknown.”