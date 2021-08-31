Former child actor, Matthew Mindler's, cause of death revealed

Matthew Mindler's, a former child actor, manner of death has been revealed.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office told TMZ Mindler's death has been ruled a suicide but his cause of death is still "pending toxicology results."

Fox News previously confirmed Mindler was found dead on Saturday morning. He was just 19 years old. His body was located near Millersville University's campus in Lancaster County after he was reported missing late Wednesday from the Pennsylvania college. He was last seen on Tuesday.

"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," Millersville University president Daniel A. Wubah wrote in a statement obtained by Fox News.

‘OUR IDIOT BROTHER’ ACTOR MATTHEW MINDLER DEAD AT 19

"A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus. Matthew was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation."

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community. I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

MATTHEW MINDLER, ‘OUR IDIOT BROTHER’ ACTOR, MISSING FROM COLLEGE

Mindler's biggest role as a kid was opposite Paul Rudd in the 2011 film "Our Idiot Brother." He also starred in "As the World Turns," and "Frequency" in 2013 but hasn't acted since 2016.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).