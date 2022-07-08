Former child care worker arrested in child porn investigation in Tipp City

Jul. 8—A former children care worker was taken into custody in Tipp City Friday as part of a child pornography investigation.

Miami County sheriff's deputies and Tipp City police served a search warrant in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place after the sheriff's office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child porn at that address, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence seized confirmed child pornography was being uploaded and downloaded by 29-year-old Thomas H. Allore, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators seized multiple computers, cell phones, portable hard drives and IT-related materials.

The investigation revealed the suspect worked at child care facilities in Tipp City and Clark, Greene and Montgomery counties previously, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives are contacting the respective jurisdictions regarding the investigation. It is not clear what positions Allore held at those facilities but Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Allore had direct contact with children.

"With that being said. We have not discovered evidence to date that he was producing the pornography, just uploading and downloading on the Internet," Duchak said. "Additionally, we have taken no complaints to date of suspected abuse."

Allore was charged with four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to the sheriff's office. The Miami County Prosecutor's Office is considering additional charges. Allore was taken into custody and is being held in the Miami County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Detective Sgt. Todd Cooper at 937-440-6085 ext. 3986 or email cooper.todd@miamicountyso.com. Anonymous tips can be shared on the sheriff's office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.